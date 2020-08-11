|
Vice President Susan Rice? Has a Ring to It! #SusanRiceForVP
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Vice President Susan Rice? Has a Ring to It! Today, the Democratic National Convention has released its list of speakers for the event to begin on August 17, 2020. Noticeably missing from the list of speakers is Ambassador Susan Rice. Speculation looms that she may be one of three viable picks to serve the United States as Vice President. The sound of “Vice President Susan Rice” has a nice ring to it! Respectfully, she is the most qualified for the position as vice-president. Her qualifications include, but is not limited to, her duties as Ambassador, Democratic policy advisor, national security advisor and she is bipartisan, which is needed in this country. Rice has the willingness to work...
