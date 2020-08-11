Global  
 

New study finds neck gaiters may not prevent the spread of COVID-19

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
New research shows that fleece neck gaiters are ineffective in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Here's what you should wear instead.
News video: Duke University Study Finds Neck Gaiters As Ineffective As Not Wearing A Mask

 Consistent wearing of face masks by a majority of the population have emerged as the best way to slow the spread of coronavirus, but not all face coverings are equal in effectiveness, according to a new study by Duke University researchers.

ILO: 50% of youth hit by mental stress

 Nearly one in two young people are possibly subject to anxiety or depression, while 17% are probably affected by it due to the impact of Covid-19, a survey..
Pune woman enables kids to learn making Ganesh idols at home amid COVID-19 [Video]

Pune woman enables kids to learn making Ganesh idols at home amid COVID-19

Preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi festival are underway across nation. A lady in Maharashtra's Pune is using unique idea to impart idol making skills to children. Every year, Asmita Andre used to hold Ganesh idol making workshop for kids ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. This year amid COVID-19 pandemic situation, Asmita decided to supply the idol making material through home delivery. Workshop items are getting delivered with a pamphlet and video link to make it easier for kids at home. The package includes terracotta clay, seeds, pamphlet etc.

With 47,000+ deaths, India at No. 4 on Covid toll tally

 India overtook Britain on Wednesday to emerge as the country with the fourth-highest number of Covid fatalities in the world. With the second-highest single-day..
Livestreaming in Asia: Meet the stars of 'shoppertainment'

 As Covid-19 keeps millions of people at home, the popularity of "shoppertainment" has skyrocketed in Asia.
Officials Concerned With Russia’s COVID Vaccine [Video]

Officials Concerned With Russia’s COVID Vaccine

Cats Can Spread Coronavirus To Other Cats [Video]

A new study is the latest to bring some mixed news when it comes to covid-19 and cats. The study found evidence that cats infected with the coronavirus that causes covid-19 can easily spread it to..

New Study Shows Some Masks Are Better Than Others [Video]

Masks are the new normal when it comes to stopping the spread of coronavirus. Researchers looked into how some masks are more effective than others.

Uh-Oh? Study Finds Kids With COVID-19 May Have As Much Of The Virus As Adults [Video]

Unsettling new research suggests children could be spreading the novel coronavirus COVID-19 as much as adults do. That's because young children with COVID-19 may have the same or higher amounts of..

