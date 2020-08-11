New study finds neck gaiters may not prevent the spread of COVID-19

Pune woman enables kids to learn making Ganesh idols at home amid COVID-19



Preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi festival are underway across nation. A lady in Maharashtra's Pune is using unique idea to impart idol making skills to children. Every year, Asmita Andre used to hold Ganesh idol making workshop for kids ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. This year amid COVID-19 pandemic situation, Asmita decided to supply the idol making material through home delivery. Workshop items are getting delivered with a pamphlet and video link to make it easier for kids at home. The package includes terracotta clay, seeds, pamphlet etc.

