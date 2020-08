SAMUEL MARTINEZ SIR RT @NYDailyNews: A Virginia man who drove into a crowd of Black Lives Matter demonstrators in June and was described as a local Ku Klux Kla… 11 seconds ago Angela Fritz RT @palafo: Virginia Man Who Drove Into Protesters Gets 6 Years in Prison https://t.co/HTXVwzCDHb 2 minutes ago Patrick LaForge Virginia Man Who Drove Into Protesters Gets 6 Years in Prison https://t.co/HTXVwzCDHb 2 minutes ago A. J. Virginia KKK leader who drove truck into crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters sentenced to 6 years https://t.co/JgMItlM2xO 7 minutes ago GlobalPandemic.NET ALERT: Virginia Man Who Drove Into Protesters Gets 6 Years in Prison - Global Pandemic News | #Coronavirus #COVID19… https://t.co/u6uCRziSI8 8 minutes ago PageOne.ng Virginia KKK leader who drove truck into crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters sentenced to 6 years https://t.co/ddyEAvCNMa 8 minutes ago