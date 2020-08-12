Global  
 

Surprised that Biden picked Kamala Harris as runnning mate, says Trump

Wednesday, 12 August 2020
She is the first person of color to be selected on a vice presidential candidate and also only the fourth women and first ever African American and Indian American to be running for the second highest political position in the country
News video: In It To Win It: Why Biden Picked Kamala Harris As VP Running Mate

In It To Win It: Why Biden Picked Kamala Harris As VP Running Mate 00:34

 Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has chosen Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Ca.) as his running mate. According to CNN, Biden's pick fulfills his promise to select a woman for the role. The last woman to be chosen for the job was Republican Sarah Palin. Harris is a noteworthy pick. A...

Garcetti, Other LA Officials React To Biden's Running Mate Pick [Video]

Garcetti, Other LA Officials React To Biden's Running Mate Pick

Joe Biden announced he has chosen California Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate heading into November’s presidential election, adding his former rival for the Democratic nomination to the..

Bay Area's Own Sen. Kamala Harris Selected As Biden's Running Mate [Video]

Bay Area's Own Sen. Kamala Harris Selected As Biden's Running Mate

Team coverage of Bay Area product Sen. Kamala Harris being chosen as Biden's Vice Presidential running mate (8-11-2020)

Joe Biden picks Sen. Harris as running mate [Video]

Joe Biden picks Sen. Harris as running mate

Presidential candidate Joe Biden has picked Senator Kamala Harris to join his ticket as his vice-presidential candidate. A decision that many were waiting to come down in the past week.

Trump 'a little surprised' by Dem VP pick Harris

 President Donald Trump says he's "a little surprised" that his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, has selected Kamala Harris as his running mate. Trump also said that...
Trump slams Kamala Harris after VP pick, claims 'she was my number one pick'

 President Trump, in his first on-camera remarks about the new Biden-Harris ticket, said he was “a little surprised” that Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris to be...
BREAKING: Joe Biden’s Ready To Face-Off Against Donald Trump and Kanye West After Announcing Kamala Harris As VP

BREAKING: Joe Biden’s Ready To Face-Off Against Donald Trump and Kanye West After Announcing Kamala Harris As VP Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has just upped his chances at the voting polls in November by finally announcing his long-awaited vice president...
