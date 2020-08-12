|
Lightning outlast Blue Jackets 5-overtime thriller to take 1-0 lead in first-round NHL playoff series
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Brayden Point scored the game-winner at the 10:27-mark in the fifth overtime in the fourth longest game in Stanley Cup playoff history.
