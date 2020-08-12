Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lightning outlast Blue Jackets 5-overtime thriller to take 1-0 lead in first-round NHL playoff series

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Brayden Point scored the game-winner at the 10:27-mark in the fifth overtime in the fourth longest game in Stanley Cup playoff history.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Columbus Blue Jackets Columbus Blue Jackets National Hockey League team in Columbus, Ohio

Lightning looking for revenge against Blue Jackets after being swept in 2019 playoffs [Video]

Lightning looking for revenge against Blue Jackets after being swept in 2019 playoffs

Tampa Bay Lightning are recalling their monumental playoff collapse as they prepare to open the first round Tuesday. Story:

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:28Published

Brayden Point Brayden Point Canadian ice hockey player


Stanley Cup Stanley Cup championship trophy awarded annually in the National Hockey League

NHL to resume virus-interrupted season next month with Stanley Cup tournament in Canada [Video]

NHL to resume virus-interrupted season next month with Stanley Cup tournament in Canada

NHL to resume virus-interrupted season August 1 with Stanley Cup tournament at venues in Toronto and Edmonton

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:40Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

QuadeersultanM

mir quadeer Lightning outlast Blue Jackets 5-overtime thriller to take 1-0 lead in first-round NHL playoff series… https://t.co/bmCx5oas3m 2 minutes ago

Jrlvr88

🇺🇸☇B. B.🍺 🐾🌊 Lightning outlast Blue Jackets 5-overtime thriller to take 1-0 lead in first-round NHL playoff series https://t.co/Bq466kBzf4 3 minutes ago

SkaterSkip101

Skater Skip "Lightning Outlast Blue Jackets 3-2 in 5 OT Thriller" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/aGQHF8SF02 7 minutes ago

BDCBruins

Boston.com Bruins News Lightning outlast Blue Jackets 3-2 in 5 OT thriller https://t.co/STreGbJ3RR https://t.co/JRp3JFXz4n 8 minutes ago

CurvyMermaid617

Alissa RT @Sportsnet: The @TBLightning take a 1-0 series lead over the @BlueJacketsNHL, courtesy of a quintuple-overtime win in one of the longest… 16 minutes ago

rdnewsNOW

rdnewsNOW Lightning outlast Blue Jackets 3-2 in 5 OT thriller https://t.co/iv2kEHocfM https://t.co/ZPAy7EO9B8 16 minutes ago

TheLindenbaum75

Michael Lindenbaum RT @TXHT_Hockey: Lightning Outlast Blue Jackets in 5 OT Thriller In a historic "first" game of the #StanleyCup Playoffs, the #GoBolts outla… 18 minutes ago

TXHT_Hockey

Xperience Hockey Lightning Outlast Blue Jackets in 5 OT Thriller In a historic "first" game of the #StanleyCup Playoffs, the… https://t.co/t4IzQKvnph 19 minutes ago