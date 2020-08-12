|
Glenwood Canyon's Grizzly Creek Fire in Colorado forces evacuations, highway closures
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Evacuations were ordered Tuesday, and Interstate 70 was shut down again in Glenwood Canyon, Colo. as the fire burned more than 1,800 acres.
Glenwood Canyon Scenic canyon in Colorado
Colorado State in the western United States
