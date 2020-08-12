Global  
 

Glenwood Canyon's Grizzly Creek Fire in Colorado forces evacuations, highway closures

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Evacuations were ordered Tuesday, and Interstate 70 was shut down again in Glenwood Canyon, Colo. as the fire burned more than 1,800 acres.
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Grizzly Creek Fire shuts down I-70 in Glenwood Canyon in western Colorado

Grizzly Creek Fire shuts down I-70 in Glenwood Canyon in western Colorado 02:14

 A brush fire named the Grizzly Creek Fire shut down Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon in western Colorado on Monday afternoon, officials said.

More Evacuations Ordered For Grizzly Creek Fire Burning In Glenwood Canyon [Video]

More Evacuations Ordered For Grizzly Creek Fire Burning In Glenwood Canyon

The fire has forced the closure of I-70, Independence Pass and Cottonwood Pass.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:53Published
No Containment For Grizzly Creek Fire Burning In Glenwood Canyon [Video]

No Containment For Grizzly Creek Fire Burning In Glenwood Canyon

The fire started Monday and has forced the closure of I-70.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:34Published
Grizzly Creek Fire grows to 6,251 acres, with red flag warning in effect again Thursday [Video]

Grizzly Creek Fire grows to 6,251 acres, with red flag warning in effect again Thursday

The Grizzly Creek Fire grew to 6,251 acres as of Thursday morning, with no containment and another day of red flag warnings, high wind and low relative humidity forecast.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:11Published

