Rep. Ilhan Omar wins contentious Democratic primary election in Minnesota

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Omar was challenged by Antone Melton-Meaux, who raised millions of dollars, nearly matching Omar overall and outraising her in the most recent cycle.
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Rep. Ilhan Omar Wins 5th District Primary

Rep. Ilhan Omar Wins 5th District Primary 03:06

 Democratic incumbent Ilhan Omar has already secured her spot on the November ballot, reports Esme Murphy (3:06).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 11, 2020

