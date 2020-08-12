Buckley cleared after Adelaide fist bump Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

The AFL has ruled out any action against Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley over a fist bump with a fan in Adelaide. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this CherylSlocombe RT @agerealfooty: The AFL will take no action against Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley over a fist bump with a supporter at Adelaide Oval a… 4 minutes ago Real Footy (AFL) The AFL will take no action against Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley over a fist bump with a supporter at Adelaide… https://t.co/xwgaDn8cNW 8 minutes ago Tim Maslin-Davies RT @superfooty: Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley has been cleared by the AFL after a potential COVID protocol breach when he engaged with a… 40 minutes ago SuperFooty (AFL) Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley has been cleared by the AFL after a potential COVID protocol breach when he engage… https://t.co/wvJYo9jduS 42 minutes ago