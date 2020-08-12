Global  
 

Agnes Chow: Hong Kong activist hailed as the 'real Mulan'

BBC News Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
The 23-year-old democracy activist arrested under a new security law is a folk hero to her supporters.
"Fight on!": Pro-democracy media mogul released in Hong Kong

 Jimmy Lai implored staffers of his Apple Daily newspaper to keep publishing the kinds of stories that infuriate Beijing – and that led to his arrest.
CBS News

Hong Kong's independent press faces dark chapter in China's shadow

 On Monday when Zoe*, a local news reporter at Apple Daily returned to her office in Hong Kong it was swarming with police officers. Her boss, the strident..
WorldNews
Trump Calls Biden Weak On China But Refuses To Condemn China's Current Actions Himself [Video]

Trump Calls Biden Weak On China But Refuses To Condemn China's Current Actions Himself

In a pair of interviews on Tuesday, President Donald Trump railed against his competitor. He attacked Biden for being weak on China... but stopped short himself, reports CNN. Trump refuses to condemn China's repression of its Uyghur ethnic minority. He has also avoided commenting on China's crackdown on political freedoms in Hong Kong. "China will own the United States if this election is lost by Donald Trump." Trump, referring to himself in the third person.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published
Critics accuse Hong Kong of crackdown on press freedom [Video]

Critics accuse Hong Kong of crackdown on press freedom

The arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai under controversial national security law is expected to be the beginning of prominent people's targeting.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:07Published

As Hong Kongers seek to emigrate, some simply can’t leave

 HONG KONG (AP) — Pamela Lam’s 6-year-old son fell in love with the Hong Kong protest anthem, ‘Glory to Hong Kong’, the first time he heard it, and he...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Mid-DayNewsday

Dettol wins the Outstanding Community Service in Personal Hygiene of Health Partnership Award 2020 in Hong Kong

 (MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 10 August 2020 - RB Hong Kong is proud to announce Dettol received the Health Partn...
MENAFN.com

Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow released on bail

 Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow were released on bail on Wednesday (August 12) after the duo was arrested as part of a...
Zee News Also reported by •CBS News

