Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene wins Georgia Republican primary

BBC News Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Marjorie Taylor Greene seems set to become the conspiracy theory's first devotee in Congress.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: GA GOP Race Could See First Open QAnon Supporter Reach Congress

GA GOP Race Could See First Open QAnon Supporter Reach Congress 01:19

 The GOP could be set for it’s first openly supportive QAnon member of Congress if a Georgia candidate wins her primary runoff and in November as well. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

QAnon QAnon American far-right conspiracy theory

QAnon Followers Are Hijacking the #SaveTheChildren Movement

 Fans of the pro-Trump conspiracy theory are clogging anti-trafficking hotlines, infiltrating Facebook groups and raising false fears about child exploitation.
NYTimes.com

QAnon backer wins congressional primary in Georgia

 The northwest Georgia district is a Republican-stronghold, meaning she will be the likely winner in November.
CBS News

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon Supporter, Wins House Primary in Georgia

 Ms. Greene’s victory came as six states were holding elections on Tuesday, with Ilhan Omar facing a well-funded primary challenge in Minnesota.
NYTimes.com

Tuesday's primaries: Ilhan Omar fights for political survival and QAnon believer hopes to join the House

 The two biggest races to watch: Rep. Ilhan Omar's battle for reelection and QAnon conspiracy believer Marjorie Taylor Greene's quest to join Congress.
USATODAY.com

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States

'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger [Video]

'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar held off a well-funded challenger Tuesday and won the Democratic primary in her congressional district, putting her on track for re-election in November along with other members of the "Squad" of four liberal freshmen. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54Published

Confederate monument removed from downtown Athens

 A Confederate monument in downtown Athens, Georgia is being dismantled and removed from busy street. The monument was completed in 1872 and was built in memory..
USATODAY.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

China imposes sanctions on 11 Americans, including 6 Republican lawmakers

 China announced sanctions on 11 Americans for their critical views of Hong Kong. Six Republican lawmakers are on the list, including Senators Marco Rubio and Ted..
CBS News
Harris an elusive election target for Trump [Video]

Harris an elusive election target for Trump

[NFA] Republican President Donald Trump's verbal attacks on a woman of color could further undermine his efforts to win female voters, and polls suggest the California Democrat and vice presidential candidate is viewed by Republican voters in a better light than presidential contender Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:25Published

‘Nasty’, ‘Mean’, ‘Horrible’, ‘Disrespectful’: Trump unloads on Kamala Harris

 WASHINGTON: US President led the Republican and rightwing attack on Democratic vice-presidential nominee on Tuesday, calling her “nasty” (repeatedly),..
WorldNews

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Bengaluru violence: 'Good if I get security', says Cong MLA whose residence got burnt [Video]

Bengaluru violence: 'Good if I get security', says Cong MLA whose residence got burnt

Violence broke out in Bengaluru on August 11 late night over an alleged inciting social media post. Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was attacked during the violence. Srinivasamurthy said, "Yesterday some unknown people set my house on fire, they hurled petrol bombs. Police should investigate and take action against culprits. If this can happen to an MLA, what would happen to others? I have spoken to Home Minister, Police officials and my party leaders over the incident. Action should be taken against accused. All those who did this are not from my constituency, they are outsiders. It will be good if I get security." At least two people died in the violence.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:16Published

Looking back at Kamala Harris' viral moments at congressional hearings

 Senator Kamala Harris has tore through some of the nation's top officials in viral moments in Congress. Nancy Cordes reports.
CBS News
Bengaluru violence: We never encourage 'goondaism', says Karnataka Congress working chief [Video]

Bengaluru violence: We never encourage 'goondaism', says Karnataka Congress working chief

While speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on August 12, Karnataka Congress Working President Saleem Ahmed on violence that broke out in the state said that Congress never encourage such kind of things, party always want to have peace and brotherhood. He said, "Karnataka Minister CT Ravi should not speak on the community. I strongly object to his statements. Congress will never encourage the "goondaism" and those people who do criminal activities. I condemn that incident." At least three people died in violence that broke out in Bengaluru on August 11 late night over an alleged inciting social media post.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:12Published
Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station [Video]

Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station

Even as a mob was going on a rampage in Bengaluru, a group of Muslim youth came to the aid of policemen at the DJ Halli police station. The group formed a human chain and stood outside the police station to protect it from arsonists. Clashes had broken out in the area over a social media post allegedly made by the nephew of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinavas Murthy. The nephew of the Congress legislator has been arrested. The mob also vandalised the house of the Congress MLA and set vehicles on fire in the area. Karnataka Minister CT Ravi called it a pre-planned incident and said that some people believe that they are above the law. He ensured that tough action would be taken against the perpetrators and blamed the Congress for appeasing these elements when it was in power in the state. He also alleged that this was not an isolated incident and linked it with protests that were held against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Watch the full video for all the details .

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Congress hints at Rahul Gandhi returning as party chief

 Amid the demand for a new party chief from various quarters within the party, the *Congress* on Tuesday hinted that *Rahul Gandhi* may not be reluctant to take...
Mid-Day

Unaware under what conditions Sachin Pilot returned: Ashok Gehlot

 In his first reaction after the truce with Sachin Pilot mediated by the Congress high command, chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said he would try to find...
IndiaTimes

Karnataka Congress condemns Bengaluru violence

 The principal Opposition Congress has condemned the violence that broke out at Kaval Byrasandra in Bengaluru City following an alleged inflammatory s
Hindu Also reported by •Zee NewsNPRJerusalem Post

Tweets about this

genetic_warrior

Stand up, Fight back RT @nprpolitics: #BREAKING: Joe Biden has selected Kamala Harris as his running mate. She'll be the first African American nominated for… 11 seconds ago

Johnnyg_805

Johnny g RT @Acosta: Big 2020 campaign news. Biden has selected Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice presidential running mate. 20 seconds ago

sugabrown2020

Sugabrown2020 RT @thereidout: "I witnessed the first woman who was selected to be vice president, Geraldine Ferraro. At that time, we couldn't even envis… 27 seconds ago

Danes_4_Trump

STAND UP STRAIGHT RT @sean_spicier: Joe Biden called Kamala Harris to congratulate her for being selected, then hung up and called Kamala Harris to congratul… 36 seconds ago

JeffreyKStewart

Jeffrey Stewart RT @GhostPatriot1: Kamala Harris was selected to be Joe Biden’s VP. Somebody better tell Joe. 😳 This is the same woman that called him out… 53 seconds ago

DeplorableTere1

Deplorable Teresa ✝️ RT @beatty_bevelyn: Joe Biden has selected Kamala Harris to be his VP. This is a attempt to get the black vote. The same Kamala who impriso… 1 minute ago

HartlandUSA

JenHart🇺🇸 RT @MoveOn: BREAKING: Joe Biden has selected Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. Let's make history. https://t.co/819d7AaHlu 1 minute ago

misstozak

⛪ THE Book Goddess ⛪ Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @henryrodgersdc: After the news broke that Biden selected Kamala Harris to be his running mate, Bernie Sanders' former National press Se… 1 minute ago