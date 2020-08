Win over Perth sets up finals berth for Western United in debut season Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Western United have made the finals at the first time of asking, taking care of Perth Glory 2-0 to move past Adelaide United and into the top six. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to make it third time lucky for United



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to make it thirdtime lucky after edging past plucky FC Copenhagen to make the Europa Leaguesemi-finals. The Premier League side had to dig.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this