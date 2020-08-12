|
‘Nasty’, ‘Mean’, ‘Horrible’, ‘Disrespectful’: Trump unloads on Kamala Harris
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
WASHINGTON: US President led the Republican and rightwing attack on Democratic vice-presidential nominee on Tuesday, calling her “nasty” (repeatedly), “mean,” “horrible” and “disrespectful,” as the was electrified by the choice of the first black and Asian Indian woman on a major political party ticket. In an all out attack on Harris, Trump said she was “very very nasty” to Democratic Presidential nominee during the debates, and she was the “meanest, most horrible, most disrespectful of anyone in the US Senate" to Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings. "She lied. She said things that are untrue. She is a person who has told stories that are untrue…...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Voter Registration Increased During Black Lives Matter Protests, Study Says
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
From Anand Mahindra to Priyanka Chopra, Indians celebrate Senator Kamala Harris' democratic nomination as VPDemocratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday picked California Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate. Harris will be the first..
DNA
What is the filibuster and why should we care: An investigationPresident Obama called for eliminating the legislative filibuster last month, which could occur if Democrats retake the Senate.
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election: Biden opens up 11-point lead over Trump
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
U.S. ban on TikTok could cut it off from app stores
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:45Published
QAnon Followers Are Hijacking the #SaveTheChildren MovementFans of the pro-Trump conspiracy theory are clogging anti-trafficking hotlines, infiltrating Facebook groups and raising false fears about child exploitation.
NYTimes.com
AP Top Stories August 12 AHere's the latest for Wednesday August 12th: Kamala Harris to appear with Joe Biden; Rep. Ilhan Omar wins Democratic primary; D.A. says certain Portland..
USATODAY.com
Brett Kavanaugh Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
'I'm surprised': Trump on Biden picking Kamala Harris as VP candidate
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:56Published
Trump attacks Kamala Harris over Kavanaugh hearings in first remarks since she was named Biden's running mateTrump's comments come after the Biden campaign announced Harris as his running mate this fall.
USATODAY.com
U.S. Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15Published
Kamala Harris United States Senator from California
Biden Announces Senator Kamala Harris as VP Running Mate
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
John Legend and Taylor Swift cheer as Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mateFamous faces from the worlds of film, TV and music have celebrated Joe Biden’s decision to name California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. Taylor..
WorldNews
Mike Pence vs. Kamala Harris: Here's where they might clashPast clashes over LGBTQ rights and women's issues will likely flare up again between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.
USATODAY.com
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene wins Georgia Republican primaryMarjorie Taylor Greene seems set to become the conspiracy theory's first devotee in Congress.
BBC News
QAnon backer wins congressional primary in GeorgiaThe northwest Georgia district is a Republican-stronghold, meaning she will be the likely winner in November.
CBS News
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:52Published
Once Stuck Between Biden And Sanders, Kamala Harris Emerges As VP Running Mate
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this