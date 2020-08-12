‘Nasty’, ‘Mean’, ‘Horrible’, ‘Disrespectful’: Trump unloads on Kamala Harris

'I'm surprised': Trump on Biden picking Kamala Harris as VP candidate



US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Kamala Harris, after Joe Biden picked her as his running mate for the US Presidential polls scheduled for later this year. President Donald Trump said he was 'a little surprised' that Democratic challenger Joe Biden selected Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, saying she had been 'nasty' to the former vice president in primary debates. 'I was more surprised than anything else because she did so poorly,' Trump said during a briefing at the White House. Trump also attacked Harris for her questioning of Brett Kavanaugh over sexual misconduct allegations during his Senate confirmation hearings to join the Supreme Court. Harris has now become the first Black woman and first Asian-American on a major party presidential ticket. She is known to be an aggressive campaigner and has won statewide elections three times in California. She built her early career as district attorney of San Francisco and was elected as the state’s attorney general. Watch this video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:56 Published on January 1, 1970