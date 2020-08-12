Global  
 

‘Nasty’, ‘Mean’, ‘Horrible’, ‘Disrespectful’: Trump unloads on Kamala Harris

WorldNews Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
‘Nasty’, ‘Mean’, ‘Horrible’, ‘Disrespectful’: Trump unloads on Kamala HarrisWASHINGTON: US President led the Republican and rightwing attack on Democratic vice-presidential nominee on Tuesday, calling her “nasty” (repeatedly), “mean,” “horrible” and “disrespectful,” as the was electrified by the choice of the first black and Asian Indian woman on a major political party ticket. In an all out attack on Harris, Trump said she was “very very nasty” to Democratic Presidential nominee during the debates, and she was the “meanest, most horrible, most disrespectful of anyone in the US Senate" to Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings. "She lied. She said things that are untrue. She is a person who has told stories that are untrue…...
Trump 'surprised' over Biden's choice of 'nasty' Harris

Trump 'surprised' over Biden's choice of 'nasty' Harris 01:36

 US President Donald Trump says he is 'surprised' by Democratic rival JoeBiden's choice of Kamala Harris as his running mate for this year's election.Mr Trump said Ms Harris had been 'nasty' to Mr Biden, and to Mr Trump'scontroversial Supreme Court appointee Brett Kavanaugh during his...

