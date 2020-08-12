Lionel Messi injury: Barcelona star at training base on day off to recover for Champions League finals

Global  
 

Lionel Messi injury: Barcelona star at training base on day off to recover for Champions League finalsBarcelona forward Lionel Messi was back at the club's training base on Monday to continue his recovery ahead of the Catalans' Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich on Friday. Messi completed the 90 minutes in the 3-1 win over Napoli at Camp Nou on Saturday...
News video: Who do you think will win this year's Champions League?

Who do you think will win this year's Champions League? 01:22

 Now that the round of 16 is done, it's time to watch the remaining teams battle it out in Lisbon. Here's a few key facts about the final matches.

'Messi has never been closer to leaving' - Balague on what Koeman faces at Barca

 Lionel Messi has never been closer to leaving Barcelona, writes Guillem Balague. So can Ronald Koeman persuade him to stay?
Koeman will be Barca's next coach, Messi to stay - president [Video]

Koeman will be Barca's next coach, Messi to stay - president

Barcelona president says Ronald Koeman will be the club's next coach with Lionel Messi as the team's anchor.

Lionel Messi in profile [Video]

Lionel Messi in profile

A look at the career of Lionel Messi, as rumours circulate the Barcelonacaptain is looking to leave Camp Nou, with Manchester City a possibledestination.

Could he? - the full timeline of why Messi wants to leave Barcelona

 Barcelona have suffered a horrid 2020 as a football team, a club, and an institution. The 8-2 battering sustained at the hands of Bayern Munich was a result..
Rumours: Messi wants out at Barca, Neymar could return

 Barcelona star Lionel Messi apparently wants to leave the club immediately. Lionel Messi reportedly has no plans to hang around at Barcelona, while Neymar could..
'Return of a legend' - Koeman officially named new Barcelona coach

 Crisis-hit Barcelona hailed the "return of a legend" as the Spanish giants on Wednesday officially named Ronald Koeman as their new coach through until 2022. "FC..
WorldNews

Ronald Koeman: Barcelona name former player as new head coach

 Former player Ronald Koeman is named Barcelona's new head coach two days after the club sacked Quique Setien.
Ronald Koeman: Barcelona's former player wants head coach position

 Ronald Koeman, strongly tipped to be the new Barcelona boss, says he would like the job but that nothing has been finalised yet. The 57-year-old, who is..
WorldNews

Flick delighted to reach Champions League final [Video]

Flick delighted to reach Champions League final

Mandatory credit: UEFA Bayern Munich will face Paris St-Germain in theChampions League final after Hansi Flick's side saw off Lyon.

Lyon 0-3 Bayern Munich: Bayern breeze through to final showdown with PSG

 Bayern Munich's relentless march through this season's Champions League continues as they brush aside Lyon to book a final showdown with Paris St-Germain.
UEFA considers Super Cup trial for fans to return to stadiums

 UEFA has proposed using September’s Super Cup match in Budapest as a trial for allowing fans back into stadiums in reduced numbers, European soccer’s..
Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain finally make it to final [Video]

Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain finally make it to final

The club eased to a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in a one-sided semi-final in Lisbon on Tuesday.View on euronews

Statistics will count for nothing when we face Bayern - Lyon coach [Video]

Statistics will count for nothing when we face Bayern - Lyon coach

Statistics will count for nothing when underdogs Olympique Lyonnais take on free-scoring Bayern Munich in their Champions League semi-final coach Rudi Garcia warns.

Barcelona need a Messi miracle to beat Bayern... but new Champions League format could help

 Barcelona had to wait 165 days for their Champions League second leg against Napoli, but effectively wrapped up the tie inside 45 minutes on Saturday night. Like..
Messi helps Barca sink Napoli, face Bayern next [Video]

Messi helps Barca sink Napoli, face Bayern next

Barcelona coach Quique Setien relishes victory over Napoli but knows it only gets tougher as they face Bayern Munich in the quarters.

Gattuso says his Napoli are not just about grit and growls [Video]

Gattuso says his Napoli are not just about grit and growls

Gennaro Gattuso says he believes his Napoli side are more than just grit and growls.

Barcelona agree to sell Arthur to Juventus for 72 mln euros [Video]

Barcelona agree to sell Arthur to Juventus for 72 mln euros

Arthur will remain at the Camp Nou until the end of the 2019/20 season, which is extended until August because of the coronavirus pandemic, before moving to Turin.

Koeman will 'pitch his project' to Messi [Video]

Koeman will 'pitch his project' to Messi

Semra Hunter of LaLiga TV says prospective new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman will this weekend try and convince star player Lionel Messi to stay with the club.

Manchester City Want To Sign Lionel Messi After He Confirmed Barcelona Exit! W&L [Video]

Manchester City Want To Sign Lionel Messi After He Confirmed Barcelona Exit! W&L

Could Pep Guardiola leave Man City following their humbling at the hands of Lyon? The Daily Mirror report that the club are lining up Mauricio Pochettino as a potential replacement. And what of..

"We're in the finals!" PSG fans celebrate historic semi-final victory [Video]

"We're in the finals!" PSG fans celebrate historic semi-final victory

Thousands spill into Paris' Champs Elysee Avenue as Paris St Germain book ticket to the Champions League Final.

Lionel Messi wants to leave Barcelona THIS SUMMER following disastrous Champions League humbling by Bayern Munich

 Lionel Messi has told Barcelona that he wants to leave THIS SUMMER following the club’s disastrous 8-2 drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich, reports claim....
Champions League Head-to-Head: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) vs Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

 This Friday sees the first Champions League meeting between Barcelona and Bayern Munich since the 2015 final, as the two European giants battle it out in...
News24.com | 'Thousands have tried' - Bayern ponder how to stop Messi

 Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka said the German giants are working out how to curb the legendary talents of Barcelona star Lionel Messi ahead of Friday's...
