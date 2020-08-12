|
Lionel Messi injury: Barcelona star at training base on day off to recover for Champions League finals
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi was back at the club's training base on Monday to continue his recovery ahead of the Catalans' Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich on Friday. Messi completed the 90 minutes in the 3-1 win over Napoli at Camp Nou on Saturday...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lionel Messi Argentine footballer
'Messi has never been closer to leaving' - Balague on what Koeman faces at BarcaLionel Messi has never been closer to leaving Barcelona, writes Guillem Balague. So can Ronald Koeman persuade him to stay?
BBC News
Koeman will be Barca's next coach, Messi to stay - president
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:52Published
Lionel Messi in profile
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
Could he? - the full timeline of why Messi wants to leave BarcelonaBarcelona have suffered a horrid 2020 as a football team, a club, and an institution. The 8-2 battering sustained at the hands of Bayern Munich was a result..
WorldNews
Rumours: Messi wants out at Barca, Neymar could returnBarcelona star Lionel Messi apparently wants to leave the club immediately. Lionel Messi reportedly has no plans to hang around at Barcelona, while Neymar could..
WorldNews
FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona
'Return of a legend' - Koeman officially named new Barcelona coachCrisis-hit Barcelona hailed the "return of a legend" as the Spanish giants on Wednesday officially named Ronald Koeman as their new coach through until 2022. "FC..
WorldNews
Ronald Koeman: Barcelona name former player as new head coachFormer player Ronald Koeman is named Barcelona's new head coach two days after the club sacked Quique Setien.
BBC News
Ronald Koeman: Barcelona's former player wants head coach positionRonald Koeman, strongly tipped to be the new Barcelona boss, says he would like the job but that nothing has been finalised yet. The 57-year-old, who is..
WorldNews
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Flick delighted to reach Champions League final
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Lyon 0-3 Bayern Munich: Bayern breeze through to final showdown with PSGBayern Munich's relentless march through this season's Champions League continues as they brush aside Lyon to book a final showdown with Paris St-Germain.
BBC News
UEFA considers Super Cup trial for fans to return to stadiumsUEFA has proposed using September’s Super Cup match in Budapest as a trial for allowing fans back into stadiums in reduced numbers, European soccer’s..
WorldNews
Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain finally make it to final
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Catalans People from Catalonia, Spain
FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team
Statistics will count for nothing when we face Bayern - Lyon coach
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:11Published
S.S.C. Napoli Italian association football club
Barcelona need a Messi miracle to beat Bayern... but new Champions League format could helpBarcelona had to wait 165 days for their Champions League second leg against Napoli, but effectively wrapped up the tie inside 45 minutes on Saturday night. Like..
WorldNews
Messi helps Barca sink Napoli, face Bayern next
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:09Published
Gattuso says his Napoli are not just about grit and growls
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:14Published
Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona
Barcelona agree to sell Arthur to Juventus for 72 mln euros
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:25Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this