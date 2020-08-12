Global  
 

Pro-democracy media tycoon freed on bail amid Hong Kong crackdown

WorldNews Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Pro-democracy media tycoon freed on bail amid Hong Kong crackdownHong Kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai walked free on bail Wednesday, over 40 hours after he and other critics of China were rounded up by police as part of a widening crackdown on dissent. When Lai left a police station he was swarmed by a crowd of journalists and cheering supporters, some of whom waved copies of his Apple Daily in a show of their backing. A clampdown has gathered pace in Hong Kong since China imposed a sweeping security law in June, with opposition politicians disqualified and activists arrested for social media posts. The moves have provoked outrage in the West and fear for millions who last year took to the streets to protest communist China's tightening grip on...
Hong Kong's new security law is transforming the city even faster than expected

 Hong Kong (CNN)It's been less than six weeks since a security law banning secession, subversion and collusion came into force in Hong Kong. But it's already..
Agnes Chow: Hong Kong activist hailed as the 'real Mulan'

 The 23-year-old democracy activist arrested under a new security law is a folk hero to her supporters.
In a pair of interviews on Tuesday, President Donald Trump railed against his competitor. He attacked Biden for being weak on China... but stopped short himself, reports CNN. Trump refuses to condemn China's repression of its Uyghur ethnic minority. He has also avoided commenting on China's crackdown on political freedoms in Hong Kong. "China will own the United States if this election is lost by Donald Trump." Trump, referring to himself in the third person.

Apple Daily: The Hong Kong newspaper that pushed the boundary

 China has arrested the founder of the Apple Daily, a rare paper unafraid to openly criticise Beijing.
