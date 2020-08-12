'Don't get muzzled': Sarah Palin shares the lessons she learned in 2008 with Kamala Harris

Joe Biden, the Presidential candidate, has picked India-origin Kamala Harris as his running mate for the elections. Biden announced the news on Tuesday. Harris is a daughter of Indian and American immigrants. Announcing the news, Biden said Harris is one of the country’s finest public servants. Harris is the first Asian-American on a major presidential ticket. Harris herself was a presidential aspirant until last year before she dropped out of the race because of lack of popular support. She is also the first African American of a major party and only the third woman yet to run for that office, after Democrat Geraldine Ferraro and Republican Sarah Palin. The 55-year-old first time senator from California is the daughter of Indian mother from Chennai, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a cancer researcher who passed away in 2009, and Jamaican father, Donald Harris, who teaches at Stanford University. The parents separated when Harris and her younger sister Maya Harris were still very young.
For the first time in American history, a Black and South Asian woman has been chosen for national office by a major political party. CNN reports presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden named Sen. Kamala Harris on Tuesday as his running mate. Harris follows Democrat Geraldine Ferraro and Republican Sarah Palin as only the third woman to be chosen as the running mate on a presidential ticket.
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has chosen Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Ca.) as his running mate. According to CNN, Biden's pick fulfills his promise to select a woman for the role. The last woman to be chosen for the job was Republican Sarah Palin. Harris is a noteworthy pick. A former prosecutor, Harris is familiar with law, governance, congressional dealings, and the campaign trail.
Indian-origin Kamala Harris is being selected as Democratic candidate for United States Vice President. Speaking on it, her maternal uncle said, "Our family feels happy. My sister, her mother, would have been very proud of her daughter. It is a historic day for the Indian community. My sister passed away in 2009, Kamala came here to immerse her mother's ashes in the Bay of Bengal. I spoke to her last time when I was in the US, in October-December last year. Today I sent her a message of congratulations." He further said, "She could not come here frequently in the last couple of years as she is a Senator. She is Indian and likes India but that doesn't mean that anything India says is right for her. She is also Jamaican, an African-American, she uses her own judgement."
