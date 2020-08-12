'Don't get muzzled': Sarah Palin shares the lessons she learned in 2008 with Kamala Harris

'Historic day for Indian community': Kamala Harris' uncle on her being selected as US VP candidate



Indian-origin Kamala Harris is being selected as Democratic candidate for United States Vice President. Speaking on it, her maternal uncle said, "Our family feels happy. My sister, her mother, would have been very proud of her daughter. It is a historic day for the Indian community. My sister passed away in 2009, Kamala came here to immerse her mother's ashes in the Bay of Bengal. I spoke to her last time when I was in the US, in October-December last year. Today I sent her a message of congratulations." He further said, "She could not come here frequently in the last couple of years as she is a Senator. She is Indian and likes India but that doesn't mean that anything India says is right for her. She is also Jamaican, an African-American, she uses her own judgement."

