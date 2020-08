You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Schoolgirl rakes in hundreds of pounds after opening antique bottle shop



A seven-year-old schoolgirl is raking in hundreds of pounds after opening an antique bottle shop in her parents' back garden.Betsy-Mae Lloyd launched her own business from a Victorian-style play shed.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this