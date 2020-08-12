Country Music Hall of Fame 2020 inductees: Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart, Dean Dillon

Daughter Of Country Legend Hank Williams Jr. Dies In Car Accident At Age 27



The daughter of country music legend Hank Williams Jr. has died in a car crash. Katherine Williams-Dunning was driving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe while towing a boat Saturday night in Tennessee. The SUV, she was driving crossed the median of the highway and began a "rollover sequence". Her husband, 29-year-old Tyler Dunning was in the passenger seat of the SUV. 27-year-old Williams-Dunning was killed while her husband was flown to the hospital.

