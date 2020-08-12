Global  
 

Country Music Hall of Fame 2020 inductees: Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart, Dean Dillon

Wednesday, 12 August 2020
Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and Dean Dillon comprise the Country Music Hall of Fame's Class of 2020, the Country Music Association said Wednesday.
