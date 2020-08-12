Country Music Hall of Fame 2020 inductees: Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart, Dean Dillon

Country music legend Charlie Daniels has died. Daniels is best known for the 1979 mega-hit "Devil Went Down to Georgia". According to CNN, the country and rock icon suffered a hemorrhagic stroke and died on Monday. Daniels is a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and Grand Ole Opry alumni. Daniels was 83 years old.
The daughter of country music legend Hank Williams Jr. has died in a car crash. Katherine Williams-Dunning was driving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe while towing a boat Saturday night in Tennessee. The SUV, she was driving crossed the median of the highway and began a "rollover sequence". Her husband, 29-year-old Tyler Dunning was in the passenger seat of the SUV. 27-year-old Williams-Dunning was killed while her husband was flown to the hospital.
Lovecraft Country New trailer - Plot synopsis: LOVECRAFT COUNTRY, based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff of the same name, follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia..