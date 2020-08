Jonathan Tanner Is Hancock going to apologise for the 45,500 deaths? BBC News - Williamson apologises for school and exam disruption https://t.co/iYOFOWW7IK 13 seconds ago

Dave Green Ceramics RT @Snegreid: Williamson apologises for school and exam disruption I see heโ€™s getting his apology in before results day. Not looking goodโ€ฆ 33 seconds ago

๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ฅ๓ ฎ๓ ง๓ ฟ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธI'm Just Saying..๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿณ๏ธโ€๐ŸŒˆ BBC News - Williamson apologises for school and exam disruption!! Oh FFS Seriously!! https://t.co/x3FAbxJDl0 1 minute ago

bc #BorisHasFailedTheUK with help ๐Ÿ‘‡ Williamson apologises for school and exam disruption https://t.co/JttWkxBtAJ 2 minutes ago

Mary Quinn RT @grahambsi: Williamson apologises for school and exam disruption: Not for government failures, just the disruption caused by the coronavโ€ฆ 3 minutes ago

Breaking News Bot โš RT @DeltCharlie80: Is this breaking news because a Tory finally apologised? Or is he sorry if you feel let down Williamson apologises forโ€ฆ 3 minutes ago

D Prescott RT @bbceducation: Williamson apologises for school and exam disruption https://t.co/RBbEtCpSSE 3 minutes ago