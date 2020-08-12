|
|
|
I PU admission process to start from today
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
The admission process for I Pre University (PU) courses will begin from Thursday. The Department of Pre-University Education, on Wednesday, issued a c
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Jharkhand HRD Minister takes admission in class 11
Jharkhand HRD Minister Jagarnath Mahto applied for admission in class 11 as regular student. Earlier, Mahto was criticized for being 'Class 10 passed education minister'. He said, "I am enrolling in..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35Published
|
Tibetan community-in-exile to elect new parliament in 2021
The Election Commission of Central Tibetan Administration, popularly known as the government-in-exile, on Wednesday (Aug 05) announced the start of the process for 2021 general elections. Election..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:51Published
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|