Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

I PU admission process to start from today

Hindu Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
The admission process for I Pre University (PU) courses will begin from Thursday. The Department of Pre-University Education, on Wednesday, issued a c
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jharkhand HRD Minister takes admission in class 11 [Video]

Jharkhand HRD Minister takes admission in class 11

Jharkhand HRD Minister Jagarnath Mahto applied for admission in class 11 as regular student. Earlier, Mahto was criticized for being 'Class 10 passed education minister'. He said, "I am enrolling in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published
Tibetan community-in-exile to elect new parliament in 2021 [Video]

Tibetan community-in-exile to elect new parliament in 2021

The Election Commission of Central Tibetan Administration, popularly known as the government-in-exile, on Wednesday (Aug 05) announced the start of the process for 2021 general elections. Election..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published
MorningLine: How To Process True & False Information About COVID-19 [Video]

MorningLine: How To Process True & False Information About COVID-19

As we continue to receive information about COVID-19, how can process true and false information? On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Lisa Fazio a professor of phychology at Vanderbilt..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 14:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Admission process for part-time B.E./B. Tech degrees start from today

 Candidates may apply online and counselling will also be conducted online.
Hindu


Tweets about this