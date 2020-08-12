|
Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris to make first joint appearance as Democratic running mates
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will make their first joint appearance Wednesday as the Democratic ticket challenging Republicans Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
Kamala Harris United States Senator from California
Congressman Jim Clyburn on Joe Biden's historic choice of Kamala Harris for VPHouse Majority Whip Jim Clyburn joined CBSN to discuss Joe Biden's historic choice of Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. Clyburn reveals how he advised..
CBS News
Impact of Biden's choice of Kamala Harris as running matePresumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris will make their first public appearance together Wednesday afternoon in..
CBS News
Trump says Kamala Harris was his "number one draft pick" for Biden's running matePresident Trump says Senator Kamala Harris was his "number one draft pick" for Joe Biden's running mate. CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy joins CBSN..
CBS News
Kamala Harris: Countries rush to celebrate Biden's running matePeople in India, Jamaica and Canada are queuing up to heap praise on the California senator.
BBC News
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Harris an elusive election target for Trump
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:25Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
China imposes sanctions on 11 Americans, including 6 Republican lawmakersChina announced sanctions on 11 Americans for their critical views of Hong Kong. Six Republican lawmakers are on the list, including Senators Marco Rubio and Ted..
CBS News
‘Nasty’, ‘Mean’, ‘Horrible’, ‘Disrespectful’: Trump unloads on Kamala HarrisWASHINGTON: US President led the Republican and rightwing attack on Democratic vice-presidential nominee on Tuesday, calling her “nasty” (repeatedly),..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Kanye West Met with Jared Kushner in Colorado, Trump Tie to His Campaign?Kanye West met with President Trump's son-in-law and White House staffer, Jared Kushner, last week -- the strongest indication yet Trump's administration might..
TMZ.com
Advisers Consider Whether Trump Can Cut Taxes Without CongressTrump’s lawyers and economic advisers have studied how far they could stretch executive authority to set tax policy, though the legality of any cuts is..
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump Trolls Bill Maher After Maher Delivers Trump EulogyDonald Trump was not happy with Bill Maher's show last Friday night, and we're guessing it's because Maher delivered a blistering fake eulogy of 45. Trump..
TMZ.com
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
Mike Pence vs. Kamala Harris: Here's where they might clashPast clashes over LGBTQ rights and women's issues will likely flare up again between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.
USATODAY.com
Vice President Mike Pence takes jab at Kamala Harris during Arizona visitVice President Mike Pence used a campaign event in Mesa to take a jab at Kamala Harris, who was announced as Joe Biden's running mate.
USATODAY.com
How Kristi Noem, Mt. Rushmore and Trump Fueled Speculation About Pence’s JobAfter Ms. Noem, the South Dakota governor, flew to Washington on Air Force One, rumors about her ambitions ensued. She made a second trip to smooth things over..
NYTimes.com
