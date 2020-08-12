Global  
 

Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris to make first joint appearance as Democratic running mates

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will make their first joint appearance Wednesday as the Democratic ticket challenging Republicans Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Joe Biden Selects Sen. Kamala Harris as Running Mate

Joe Biden Selects Sen. Kamala Harris as Running Mate 01:02

 Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator from California

Congressman Jim Clyburn on Joe Biden's historic choice of Kamala Harris for VP

 House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn joined CBSN to discuss Joe Biden's historic choice of Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. Clyburn reveals how he advised..
CBS News

Impact of Biden's choice of Kamala Harris as running mate

 Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris will make their first public appearance together Wednesday afternoon in..
CBS News

Trump says Kamala Harris was his "number one draft pick" for Biden's running mate

 President Trump says Senator Kamala Harris was his "number one draft pick" for Joe Biden's running mate. CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy joins CBSN..
CBS News

Kamala Harris: Countries rush to celebrate Biden's running mate

 People in India, Jamaica and Canada are queuing up to heap praise on the California senator.
BBC News

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee


Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Harris an elusive election target for Trump [Video]

Harris an elusive election target for Trump

[NFA] Republican President Donald Trump's verbal attacks on a woman of color could further undermine his efforts to win female voters, and polls suggest the California Democrat and vice presidential candidate is viewed by Republican voters in a better light than presidential contender Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:25Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

China imposes sanctions on 11 Americans, including 6 Republican lawmakers

 China announced sanctions on 11 Americans for their critical views of Hong Kong. Six Republican lawmakers are on the list, including Senators Marco Rubio and Ted..
CBS News

‘Nasty’, ‘Mean’, ‘Horrible’, ‘Disrespectful’: Trump unloads on Kamala Harris

 WASHINGTON: US President led the Republican and rightwing attack on Democratic vice-presidential nominee on Tuesday, calling her “nasty” (repeatedly),..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Kanye West Met with Jared Kushner in Colorado, Trump Tie to His Campaign?

 Kanye West met with President Trump's son-in-law and White House staffer, Jared Kushner, last week -- the strongest indication yet Trump's administration might..
TMZ.com

Advisers Consider Whether Trump Can Cut Taxes Without Congress

 Trump’s lawyers and economic advisers have studied how far they could stretch executive authority to set tax policy, though the legality of any cuts is..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Trolls Bill Maher After Maher Delivers Trump Eulogy

 Donald Trump was not happy with Bill Maher's show last Friday night, and we're guessing it's because Maher delivered a blistering fake eulogy of 45. Trump..
TMZ.com

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

Mike Pence vs. Kamala Harris: Here's where they might clash

 Past clashes over LGBTQ rights and women's issues will likely flare up again between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.
USATODAY.com

Vice President Mike Pence takes jab at Kamala Harris during Arizona visit

 Vice President Mike Pence used a campaign event in Mesa to take a jab at Kamala Harris, who was announced as Joe Biden's running mate.
USATODAY.com

How Kristi Noem, Mt. Rushmore and Trump Fueled Speculation About Pence’s Job

 After Ms. Noem, the South Dakota governor, flew to Washington on Air Force One, rumors about her ambitions ensued. She made a second trip to smooth things over..
NYTimes.com

