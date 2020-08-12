Global  
 

Three People Dead After Train Derailment in Scotland

VOA News Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Landslide caused by heavy rains suspected cause
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Three Dead After Train and Derails in Scotland

Three Dead After Train and Derails in Scotland 01:24

 At least three people have died after a train derailed in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. It's thought the train hit a landslide after heavy rain caused flooding and travel disruption. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...

