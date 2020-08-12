Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vaccine Against A Pervasive Common Cold Bug Is In The Works And Proving Effective

WorldNews Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Vaccine Against A Pervasive Common Cold Bug Is In The Works And Proving EffectiveA vaccine that protects against one of the most widespread of the numerous viruses responsible for the “common cold” is showing promise in a new clinical trial. Common colds are caused by hundreds of different viruses, including an array of rhinoviruses, coronaviruses, influenza viruses, adenoviruses, and the human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The vaccine in development is specifically geared towards this last virus, RSV, a pathogen so infectious...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Human orthopneumovirus Human orthopneumovirus Species of virus


Related videos from verified sources

Laboratory in Argentina assured the vaccine against COVID-19 will be ready by December [Video]

Laboratory in Argentina assured the vaccine against COVID-19 will be ready by December

The owner of Grupo Insud, Hugo Sigman, confirmed through Radio Mitre that the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford in Argentina has already begun its production and will be ready by December..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:25Published
Teling the difference between the common cold and COVID [Video]

Teling the difference between the common cold and COVID

We hate to think about it, but cold season is just around the corner. How can you tell the difference between COVID-19 and the common cold?

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:48Published
Study Finds Common Cold Could Boost COVID-19 Immunity [Video]

Study Finds Common Cold Could Boost COVID-19 Immunity

The common cold might help produce immunity against COVID-19, reports UPI. This may even be true in people who have not been infected with the new coronavirus. A study published Tuesday by the journal..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this