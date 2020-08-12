Employment minister says millions of Canadians will be 'seamlessly' transitioned from CERB to EI by end of the month Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

OTTAWA — Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough made assurances on Wednesday that the federal government would smoothly funnel millions of Canadians from its key COVID-19 financial aid program into employment insurance, as a major end-of-month deadline looms.



Qualtrough said people currently tapping into the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) would be transitioned into EI “seamlessly and without benefit disruption.” She reiterated claims that the EI program is prepared to handle an influx in recipients, who will need to be transitioned from CERB at the end of August.



“It’s robust, it’s ready to ingest the millions of Canadians it needs to,” she said during Question Period on Wednesday.



The federal government has said that it will terminate the CERB, expected to cost taxpayers $82 billion, by end of month, as it seeks to grapple with a population that is slowly returning back to work. Qualtrough said the government was “weeks away from making that transition” in the House of Commons on Wednesday.



Winding down the program underscores the difficult balancing act facing the government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as it seeks to wean Canadians off of COVID-19 supports, while also ensuring that unemployed or partially employed workers continue to receive adequate coverage.



The CERB program has been criticized for being overly generous at $2,000 per month, creating a disincentive for some recipients to return to work.



A survey last month by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, which represents 110,000 small and medium-sized businesses, found that 27 per cent of business owners had encountered workers who “refused to return to work when recalled.” Of those who refused to return, 62 per cent cited a preference to stay on the CERB program, according to the July 16 survey.



A total of 8.5 million Canadians have been approved for the CERB benefit as of August 2, for a total cost of $64 billion, according to government data.



Qualtrough also spoke to the House of Commons Finance Committee on Wednesday about the WE Charity controversy, in which she distanced herself from the initial decision to seek out a third party to administer a student support program.



The minister said she did not know why a scheduled discussion about the soon-to-be Canada student service grant (CSSG) program was pulled from the agenda ahead of a May 5 cabinet meeting, which has since become a central focus in the controversy.



“I was not involved in any discussions about why this was pulled from the agenda, [nor] the prime minister’s request for due diligence, as this wasn’t my file,” she said.



She said she was aware that the prime minister and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, had taken on speaking engagements with the WE organization, but had no further knowledge about any connections between the Liberal members and the charity.



Qualtrough also repeated her defence as to why the Liberal government used a third party to administer the $900-million CSSG program, saying the public service at the time was too preoccupied with major COVID-19 programs like CERB.



“There was massive public service bandwidth issues, we were asking them to do so very much at that time,” she said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Russia hopes to register a vaccine against COVID-19 within 10 days



The Russian Direct Investment Funds hopes to find one of the vaccines against COVID-19, to be developed in Russia, and to be registered within 10 days, according to the head of the fund, Kirill.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:00 Published 2 weeks ago New Employment opportunities for Kashmir's youth post abrogation of Article 370



People in Kashmir are getting new business prospects post abrogation of Article 370. Youths have been taking benefits of central sponsored schemes. They are availing easy loans under Prime Minister.. Credit: ANI Duration: 04:15 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Employment minister says millions of Canadians will be 'seamlessly' transitioned from CERB to EI by month's end OTTAWA — Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough made assurances on Wednesday that the federal government would smoothly funnel millions of Canadians from its key...

National Post 3 days ago



Canada: COVID-19: Cross Country Update (August 7-10, 2020) - Miller Thomson LLP The Government of Canada is preparing to transition as many Canadians as possible from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) back to the Employment...

Mondaq 5 days ago



Canada: Covid-19: Federal And Provincial Briefings - Gowling WLG Earlier this month Prime Minister Justine Trudeau announced that Canadians receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) will soon be transferred to the...

Mondaq 4 days ago





Tweets about this