Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: A-level results to arrive in year with no exams

BBC News Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Grades will be higher but there are questions about the fairness of estimated A-level results.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: University Was Supposed To Be My Escape. The A-Level Algorithm Could Rob Me Of That

University Was Supposed To Be My Escape. The A-Level Algorithm Could Rob Me Of That 02:33

 Students from disadvantaged schools are worried their A-level results will be lowered by a computer. Schools cancelled exams when the country went into lockdown between March and July. Now, an algorithm used by regulator Ofqual will be used to award grades which considers a school's past performance...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sturgeon congratulates students on their SQA results today [Video]

Sturgeon congratulates students on their SQA results today

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon congratulates students on their SQA results received today, after this year's exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Bassaneseg. Like..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:19Published
Swinney visits school in Scotland on exams Results Day [Video]

Swinney visits school in Scotland on exams Results Day

Scotland's Deputy First Minister John Swinney defends the high grades awarded to pupils after this year's exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:45Published
Maharashtra HSC Results declared, overall success rate 87.69% [Video]

Maharashtra HSC Results declared, overall success rate 87.69%

Maharashtra Board declared class 12 result on Thursday. Students can check their marks on mahresult.nic.in. Overall success rate (freshers & repeaters) is 87.69% while freshers recorded a success rate..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

GCSE and A-Level results: How are grades being decided in 2020 and can you appeal?

 A-Level results are due on 13 August and GCSEs a week later on 20 August. GCSE student Qais Hussain looks at how exams are going to be marked this year and what...
Independent

Coronavirus lockdown will have 'negligible' impact on the climate – new study

Coronavirus lockdown will have 'negligible' impact on the climate – new study Here in the UK, with traffic noise back to drowning out birdsong, and foreign holidays back on the cards, it is easy to forget the weeks of cleaner air. If we do...
WorldNews

Weir stands firm over format for NI exams after Scots do a U-turn

Weir stands firm over format for NI exams after Scots do a U-turn Education Minister Peter Weir cannot "wash his hands" of the looming crisis over this year's A-level and GCSE exam results in Northern Ireland.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

PublicHealthMap

PublicHealthMaps RT @nphic: Across much of the U.S., concerned citizens are lining up to get tested for the coronavirus, only to wait a week or longer for t… 1 week ago