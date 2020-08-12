Coronavirus: A-level results to arrive in year with no exams

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published 6 hours ago University Was Supposed To Be My Escape. The A-Level Algorithm Could Rob Me Of That 02:33 Students from disadvantaged schools are worried their A-level results will be lowered by a computer. Schools cancelled exams when the country went into lockdown between March and July. Now, an algorithm used by regulator Ofqual will be used to award grades which considers a school's past performance...