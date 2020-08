You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sudanese protest a year after power-sharing deal with army



Security forces fire tear gas as protesters return to the streets of Khartoum to demand quicker political reforms. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:41 Published 1 hour ago Violence erupts at Belarus protests



Tear gas was deployed against protesters in Minsk, Belarus as clashes continue over the contentious election result. Footage from August 10 shows protesters being subject to tear gas and other riot.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:55 Published 6 days ago Watchdog Group Sues US Gov Over Unidentified Forces Policing Portland Protesters



Gizmodo reports nonprofit watchdog group American Oversight is suing the US Justice Department and five other agencies. The lawsuit concerns the deployment of federal police against protesters in.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:34 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this