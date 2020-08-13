|
Biden, Harris vow to 'rebuild' America post-Trump
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris launched their joint bid for the White House Wednesday, with vice presidential nominee Harris saying Americans are "crying out for leadership" to overcome a triple crisis of health, racial injustice and a ravaged economy. Democratic vice presidential running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris, listens to presidential nominee and former US Vice President Joe Biden speak during their first press conference together in Wilmington, Delaware, on August 12, 2020. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) Making their first appearance as running mates, before a small crowd of reporters and staffers at a Delaware high school closed to the public due to coronavirus concerns,...
