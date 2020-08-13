Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden, Harris vow to 'rebuild' America post-Trump

WorldNews Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Biden, Harris vow to 'rebuild' America post-TrumpJoe Biden and Kamala Harris launched their joint bid for the White House Wednesday, with vice presidential nominee Harris saying Americans are "crying out for leadership" to overcome a triple crisis of health, racial injustice and a ravaged economy. Democratic vice presidential running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris, listens to presidential nominee and former US Vice President Joe Biden speak during their first press conference together in Wilmington, Delaware, on August 12, 2020. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) Making their first appearance as running mates, before a small crowd of reporters and staffers at a Delaware high school closed to the public due to coronavirus concerns,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Biden, Harris make campaign debut in COVID-19 era Wednesday

Biden, Harris make campaign debut in COVID-19 era Wednesday 48:48

 Joe Biden made his first appearance with newly chosen running mate Kamala Harris.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator from California and presumptive vice-presidential nominee

Black Women Asked Their Party for What They Wanted. What Happens After the Kamala Harris Pick?

 Kamala Harris is the first woman of color on a major party ticket. For the women who helped get her here, the moment is joyful, and worrisome.
NYTimes.com

Trump slams Kamala Harris over her presidential primary performance

 "I watched her. I watched her poll numbers go boom, boom, boom. Down to almost nothing," President Trump said.
CBS News

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hold first campaign event as running mates

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris held their first joint campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, where Biden praised his VP pick for her experience and readiness to..
CBS News

Kamala Harris holds first event with Joe Biden as running mate

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris spoke at their first joint event since Biden announced Harris would be his running mate. CBS News political director Caitlin Conant..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden and Harris’s Incident-Free, Audience-Free Debut

 For all the oddities endemic to a mid-virus presidential campaign, the pair’s maiden gathering reflected a scene that seemed entirely plausible, even..
NYTimes.com

8/12: Red and Blue

 Biden and Harris make first appearance together; Dems demand U.S. Postal Service investigation
CBS News

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Trump attacks Harris as 'big failure'

 President Donald Trump took aim at Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the White House on Wednesday. (Aug. 12)
 
USATODAY.com

Dems say Mnuchin offered to meet but refused to budge on COVID bill

 Top Democrats say Mnuchin made an "overture" to meet but made it clear "the White House is not budging" in negotiations.
CBS News
No sign of talks resuming on U.S. aid deal [Video]

No sign of talks resuming on U.S. aid deal

Talks between the White House and top Democrats in Congress over a U.S. coronavirus aid package remained stalled on Wednesday, with neither side budging. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:12Published

Kanye West Met with Jared Kushner in Colorado, Trump Tie to His Campaign?

 Kanye West met with President Trump's son-in-law and White House staffer, Jared Kushner, last week -- the strongest indication yet Trump's administration might..
TMZ.com

Delaware Delaware State in the United States

Biden and Harris Pledge a Strong Challenge to Trump and a Path Out of Crisis

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made their debut as running mates in Wilmington, Del., offering a vision of recovery from the coronavirus and pressing their case..
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris make debut as running mates

 Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris made their first appearance together since Harris joined the ticket as Biden's running mate. Speaking..
CBS News
Biden with Harris: 'I picked the right person' [Video]

Biden with Harris: 'I picked the right person'

Clad in blue suits as they both strutted in front of the media for the first time together in Wilmington, Delaware, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said of his VP pick, Kamala Harris, that he's confident she's ready for the job from day one. Biden said little black and brown girls across America woke up Wednesday with a sense of hope.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:58Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Rep. Maloney on new bill aimed at curbing recent changes at the U.S. Postal Service ahead of 2020 election

 Rep. Carolyn Maloney has introduced a new bill in the House aimed at curbing recent changes at the U.S. Postal Service. The New York congresswoman, along with..
CBS News

How Big a Role Will Kamala Harris Get to Play?

 As Ms. Harris joins the Democratic ticket, the question now is how much power she will wield over the campaign and in office, experts say.
NYTimes.com

Administration Reaches Out to Democrats on Stimulus Bill

 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin talked with Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the first time since negotiations on a new coronavirus relief bill collapsed, but neither..
NYTimes.com

Wilmington, Delaware Wilmington, Delaware Largest city in Delaware

Impact of Biden's choice of Kamala Harris as running mate

 Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris will make their first public appearance together Wednesday afternoon in..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kamala Harris joins Joe Biden for first event together [Video]

Kamala Harris joins Joe Biden for first event together

Kamala Harris joins Joe Biden for first event together.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:31Published
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Hold First Event As Running Mates [Video]

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Hold First Event As Running Mates

The event comes a day after Biden made the announcement he had chosen Harris.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:57Published
'No brainer,' Cuyahoga County Democrats react to Biden's vice-presidential selection of Kamala Harris [Video]

'No brainer,' Cuyahoga County Democrats react to Biden's vice-presidential selection of Kamala Harris

Cuyahoga County Democrats are reacting to Joe Biden's vice-presidential selection of Kamala Harris.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Who is Kamala Harris? A look at Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate

 Kamala Harris becomes the first Black woman and the first Asian American person on a major party's presidential ticket.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Deutsche WelleDelawareonlineCBS NewsSBSNewsmaxCatholic HeraldFOXNews.com

Biden, Harris vow to 'rebuild' America post-Trump

Biden, Harris vow to 'rebuild' America post-Trump Joe Biden and Kamala Harris launched their joint bid for the White House Wednesday, with vice presidential nominee Harris saying Americans are "crying out for...
WorldNews Also reported by •Deutsche WelleSBSCatholic Herald

Democrat Joe Biden, new running mate Kamala Harris make first U.S. campaign appearance

 Democratic U.S. Presidential candidate Joe Biden and new running mate Kamala Harris made their first joint appearance on the campaign trail on August
Hindu Also reported by •DelawareonlineCBS NewsSBSCatholic HeraldFOXNews.com

Tweets about this