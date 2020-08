Andy RT @SBSNews: Sheriff Billy Woods from Florida's Marion County has also told visitors they will be thrown out of the sheriff's office if the… 21 minutes ago ACV On Florida's deadliest day of pandemic, this sheriff told officers to take off their face masks: https://t.co/XGUdJC6dZY 26 minutes ago SBS News Sheriff Billy Woods from Florida's Marion County has also told visitors they will be thrown out of the sheriff's of… https://t.co/sDZ6vI5eeL 36 minutes ago Prominent Wrong-Thinker @Hold2LLC I always get a kick out of NJ nutjobs when they say "YOU WANNA END UP LIKE FLORIDA?!? GO LIVE THERE" and… https://t.co/ahoZmnszsb 6 days ago