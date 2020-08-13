Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kamala Harris, Presidential candidate Biden's VP pick, talks about her Indian descent during campaign trail

DNA Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Harris talked about how her parents, Jamaican and Indian immigrants, met while protesting for civil rights in Oakland in the 1960s.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Kamala Harris is Biden's VP pick

Kamala Harris is Biden's VP pick 02:08

 [NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday tapped Senator Kamala Harris of California as his choice for vice president. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Some Bay Area Progressives Reluctant To Put Support Behind Harris [Video]

Some Bay Area Progressives Reluctant To Put Support Behind Harris

Wilson Walker reports on how not all Bay Area Democrats are enthused about Sen. Kamala Harris being picked for VP (8-12-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:59Published
Vice-President Joe Biden, VP Pick Kamala Harris Make Debut As Running Mates [Video]

Vice-President Joe Biden, VP Pick Kamala Harris Make Debut As Running Mates

Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his pick for vice president, Sen. Kamala Harris made their first appearance as running mates. KPIX 5's Allen Martin talks to CBS..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:36Published
Biden/Harris Ticket Makes Campaign Debut In Delaware [Video]

Biden/Harris Ticket Makes Campaign Debut In Delaware

Natalie Brand reports on Sen. Kamala Harris being introduced as Joe Biden's running mate in official debut appearance (8-12-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Democrat Joe Biden, new running mate Kamala Harris make first U.S. campaign appearance

 Democratic U.S. Presidential candidate Joe Biden and new running mate Kamala Harris made their first joint appearance on the campaign trail on August
Hindu


Tweets about this