Bengaluru violence | Muslim youth stand guard at local temple

RAMCHANDRA CHOUDHARY ( AIVC ) RT @ANI: #WATCH Karnataka: A group of Muslim youth gathered and formed a human chain around a temple in DJ Halli police station limits of B… 16 seconds ago Gur Amrit Bhalla RT @TOIBengaluru: Video: A group of Muslim youth gathered and formed a human chain around a temple in DJ Halli police station limits of #Be… 17 minutes ago Sudha N सुधा సుధ Blessed are the peacemakers - salaams to all those who tried their best to quell the rage of the mob in DJ Halli &… https://t.co/6Y2zAQMqVe 21 minutes ago Luqman Khan RT @IAMCouncil: A group of Muslim youth gathered and formed a human chain around a temple in DJ Halli police station limits of Bengaluru ci… 30 minutes ago