Bengaluru violence | Muslim youth stand guard at local temple

Watch: Young Muslims form human chain to save temple during Bengaluru violence
A group of Muslim youths had formed a human chain around a temple to protect it from arsonists after violence had broken out on August 11 late night in Bengaluru. Major violence had occurred in..
Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station
Even as a mob was going on a rampage in Bengaluru, a group of Muslim youth came to the aid of policemen at the DJ Halli police station. The group formed a human chain and stood outside the police..
