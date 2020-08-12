Global  
 

Bengaluru violence | Muslim youth stand guard at local temple

Hindu Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
They form a human chain to protect it
Watch: Young Muslims form human chain to save temple during Bengaluru violence [Video]

Watch: Young Muslims form human chain to save temple during Bengaluru violence

A group of Muslim youths had formed a human chain around a temple to protect it from arsonists after violence had broken out on August 11 late night in Bengaluru. Major violence had occurred in..

Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station [Video]

Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station

Even as a mob was going on a rampage in Bengaluru, a group of Muslim youth came to the aid of policemen at the DJ Halli police station. The group formed a human chain and stood outside the police..

