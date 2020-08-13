Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Pranab Mukherjee is alive and haemodynamically stable': Son, daughter refute fake news

DNA Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee alleged that fake news is being circulated by reputed journalists on social media regarding his father's death.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Pranab Mukherjee critical | Former Indian President is Covid +ve | Oneindia News

Pranab Mukherjee critical | Former Indian President is Covid +ve | Oneindia News 01:20

 Former President Pranab Mukherjee remains critical and on ventilator support after he underwent a brain surgery to remove a blood clot. During the same procedure, he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On Monday, he tweeted about the news urging all those who came in close contact with him to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready [Video]

Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready

From the supply of antiviral drug remdesivir stabilising in India after shortage as per producer Cipla, to Russia becoming the first nation to declare a vaccine ready for use - here are the top news..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:13Published
Watch: Former President Pranab Mukherjee tweets, says he's Covid-19 positive [Video]

Watch: Former President Pranab Mukherjee tweets, says he's Covid-19 positive

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for Covid-19. 84-year-old Mukherjee took to Twitter and announced the news. He found out about his positive status when he went for routine check..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published
Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests COVID positive [Video]

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests COVID positive

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested coronavirus positive on August 10. Mukherjee had gone to the hospital for separate procedure, where he was diagnosed with coronavirus. He announced the news on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this