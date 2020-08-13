Kamala Harris speaks of Indian-Jamaican parents at first campaign appearance, tweets picture with mother
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () On Wednesday, Kamala Harris spoke of her parents, Jamaican and Indian immigrants in her opening remarks during first campaign appearance as Joe Biden`s choice for vice president. Her mother Shyamala Gopalan was an Indian-American cancer researcher and civil rights activist who passed away in 2009.
Kamala Harris has made her first appearance with Joe Biden since being namedhis running mate, and has launched a heated attack on Donald Trump. Ms Harrissaid America was 'crying out for leadership' but had suffered greatly throughthe coronavirus crisis due to Mr Trump's handling of the situation.