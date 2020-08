Vikram Chandra on Kamala Harris making India proud, other top stories Kamala Harris made India proud as she was chosen by Democratic party presidential nominee Joe Biden as his running mate. Harris will be the first Black woman and African American nominated for Vice..

Facebook launches Voting Information Centre ahead of November US elections | #TheCube Facebook is launching a tool that will show users how to vote by mail ahead of the 2020 US Presidential election.View on euronews

iPhone 12 Coming In October; Uber & Lyft May Pull Out Of California | Digital Trends Live 8.13.20 On Digital Trends Live today: Rhyme Storm co-creator Flynn McEchron on a Guitar Hero-like game for freestyle rap; Renown marine biologist Dr. Austin Gallagher and his search for the ' Tiger Shark King'..

Facebook steps up fight against election misinformation Facebook has announced measures to combat misinformation during the US election season. Social media giants are under pressure to do more to tackle fake news on...

Deutsche Welle 1 hour ago VOA News •TIME Also reported by • TechCrunch



Bracing for election day, Facebook rolls out voting resources to U.S. users Eager to avoid a repeat of its disastrous role as a super-spreader of misinformation during the 2016 election cycle, Facebook is getting its ducks in a row....

TechCrunch 11 hours ago