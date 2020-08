Vietnam battles second pandemic wave



Vietnam has placed a second city into lockdown due to a rise in coronavirus infections after being virus-free for months. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:11 Published 2 weeks ago

Boris Johnson ‘orders preparations to avoid second national lockdown’



Boris Johnson has ordered officials to work-up a plan for avoiding a secondnational lockdown, according to reports. The Prime Minister is consideringasking the elderly to shield once again and is.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago