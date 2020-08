Pat Cannone Not a fan of your Private Mortgage Insurance premiums? Contact me to discuss if using your home’s equity or refinan… https://t.co/AxlhFXrQbG 41 minutes ago Scott Partridge "Should I bother refinancing?" Answer: If you haven't reviewed your home loan in the past two years, then you coul… https://t.co/6jn83G8YpZ 6 hours ago @byron_A_Polanco RT @TheFedSavBank: Rates are at a historic low! Take advantage of them by refinancing your home loan. Contact us today to learn how refinan… 9 hours ago Oval Miller RT @SenWarren: People are refinancing mortgages for some financial relief during this crisis. Now @FannieMae & @FreddieMac want to slap a g… 10 hours ago Ditte Westbury Would you like to know how to get a home loan? Why not schedule an obligation free consultation with an award winni… https://t.co/HUdxb1a2Mn 16 hours ago Great Midwest Bank With smart refinancing options available, now may be the perfect time to talk with us about doing more with your cu… https://t.co/0hVPnBC1DL 16 hours ago Preferred Rate - Bobby Roppolo Whether this is your first home, your next home, or you’re thinking about refinancing, I am ready to walk with you… https://t.co/PUT6iwiPSh 19 hours ago 1st United Learn what it may cost to refinance a home loan and determine if refinancing is cost-effective for you:… https://t.co/wflpx8fDKX 19 hours ago