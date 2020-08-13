Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Defending champion Andreescu pulls out of US Open

BBC News Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Defending champion Bianca Andreescu withdraws from this year's US Open because the coronavirus pandemic has hampered her return from injury.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bianca Andreescu Bianca Andreescu Canadian tennis player


U.S. Open (golf) U.S. Open (golf) golf tournament held in the United States

World number seven Bertens pulls out of US Open over Dutch quarantine rules

 World number seven Kiki Bertens pulls out of the US Open because of Dutch government quarantine regulations.
BBC News
2020 US Open to Proceed Without Spectators in NYC [Video]

2020 US Open to Proceed Without Spectators in NYC

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published
Serena Williams says she "cannot wait" to return to the U.S. Open [Video]

Serena Williams says she "cannot wait" to return to the U.S. Open

Serena Williams confirms she will play the 2020 U.S. Open without fans in attendance

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:59Published

Related videos from verified sources

My heart said no to U.S. Open defence, says Nadal [Video]

My heart said no to U.S. Open defence, says Nadal

Defending U.S. Open champion Rafael Nadal says his decision to skip this year's grand slam was a personal decision made from the heart.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:50Published
Nadal rules out defending US Open title [Video]

Nadal rules out defending US Open title

Defending US Open champion Rafael Nadal has ruled out playing in this year's competition over coronavirus fears.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:40Published
Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title [Video]

Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title

(CNN) Citing the "complicated" nature of the world under the pandemic, Rafael Nadal has opted not to defend his US Open title later this month in Flushing Meadows, New York. In a tweet posted Tuesday,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Novak Djokovic says he will play at US Open

 Novak Djokovic confirmed on Thursday he will play at the US Open, ending speculation about his presence at the first Grand Slam tournament since the coronavirus...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •News24BBC SportBBC NewsFOX SportsHinduZee NewsCBC.ca

AI startup Joblist has quietly helped over 4 million people search for jobs with its free service, says CEO

AI startup Joblist has quietly helped over 4 million people search for jobs with its free service, says CEO · Joblist is a startup that uses AI to match job-seekers with open positions. · It is coming out of stealth mode earlier than it had planned expected to help...
Business Insider

Top seed Simona Halep off with a bang

 Simona Halep won her opening match of the WTA Prague Open on Tuesday, defeating Polona Hercog 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (7/3) to relaunch a season disrupted for nearly six...
Mid-Day Also reported by •FOX SportsNews24

Tweets about this