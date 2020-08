WE PREDICTED EVERY CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RESULT! #WNTT



With the Champions League returning to our screens as Manchester City take on Real Madrid tonight, Joe looks at the full fixture list and attempts to predict each result. With Barcelona vs Napoli,.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 10:57 Published 3 days ago

A statement victory from City but Guardiola keeps his cool



Pep Guardiola's Manchester City moves past Real Madrid and into the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:30 Published 4 days ago