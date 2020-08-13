Global  
 

NCAA Division I fall championships postponed

USATODAY.com Thursday, 13 August 2020
With multiple conference shutting down sports, the NCAA acknowledged that fall championships could not be held this calendar year.
NCAA Division I NCAA Division I Highest level of intercollegiate athletics sanctioned by the National Collegiate Athletic Association


National Collegiate Athletic Association National Collegiate Athletic Association American athletic organization

College athletes 'bill of rights' unveiled by U.S. senators seeking to change NCAA systems

 This effort is led by Sens. Booker and Blumenthal and outlines legislation that would assist college athletes beyond names, images, likeness.
USATODAY.com

NCAA has hope for fall sports but says path forward will be 'difficult, to say the least'

 NCAA President Mark Emmert and chief medical officer Brian Hainline hope schools that want to play fall sports can find way to comply with mandates.
USATODAY.com

NCAA releases requirements for schools hoping to play fall sports, leading Division III to cancel fall championships

 The NCAA on Wednesday released a set of requirements for all schools wishing to complete fall sports competition.
USATODAY.com

Big Ten football players demand better COVID-19 safety protocols in a letter to conference, NCAA

 More than 1,000 Big Ten football players expressed their concerns about COVID-19 safety protocols in a letter to the NCAA and league.
USATODAY.com

NCAA Division I fall championships postponed

 With multiple conference shutting down sports, the NCAA acknowledged that fall championships could not be held this calendar year.
How college basketball conference games in a bubble could keep the NCAA Tournament from being canceled again

 With college football season in limbo, it's college basketball's turn to figure out a way to play this season
