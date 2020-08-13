|
NCAA Division I fall championships postponed
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
With multiple conference shutting down sports, the NCAA acknowledged that fall championships could not be held this calendar year.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
NCAA Division I Highest level of intercollegiate athletics sanctioned by the National Collegiate Athletic Association
National Collegiate Athletic Association American athletic organization
College athletes 'bill of rights' unveiled by U.S. senators seeking to change NCAA systemsThis effort is led by Sens. Booker and Blumenthal and outlines legislation that would assist college athletes beyond names, images, likeness.
USATODAY.com
NCAA has hope for fall sports but says path forward will be 'difficult, to say the least'NCAA President Mark Emmert and chief medical officer Brian Hainline hope schools that want to play fall sports can find way to comply with mandates.
USATODAY.com
NCAA releases requirements for schools hoping to play fall sports, leading Division III to cancel fall championshipsThe NCAA on Wednesday released a set of requirements for all schools wishing to complete fall sports competition.
USATODAY.com
Big Ten football players demand better COVID-19 safety protocols in a letter to conference, NCAAMore than 1,000 Big Ten football players expressed their concerns about COVID-19 safety protocols in a letter to the NCAA and league.
USATODAY.com
