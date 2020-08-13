Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beirut explosion: Russell Crowe donates to Le Chef restaurant

BBC News Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
The donation was made for late chef Anthony Bourdain, who featured the restaurant in a documentary.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anthony Bourdain Anthony Bourdain American chef and travel documentarian (1956–2018)


Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Shock turns to anger in Beirut after explosion kills more than 200 people

 After last week's deadly explosion devastated Beirut, the Lebanese people are turning their anguish towards a government widely seen as corrupt. CBS News foreign..
CBS News
The Weeknd digs deep to help relief effort after Beirut blast [Video]

The Weeknd digs deep to help relief effort after Beirut blast

Grammy Award winning artist The Weeknd has dug deep to help the relief effort following the huge blast in Beirut.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Born in the blast: The miracle of baby George [Video]

Born in the blast: The miracle of baby George

The St. George Hospital where baby George was born lies less than a mile from Beirut port. His mother Emmanuelle gave birth during the explosion and his father Edmond caught the moment on camera. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:37Published

Russell Crowe Russell Crowe New Zealand-born actor, film producer and musician

Canterbury Cathedral's resident rooster demonstrates perfect timing during morning prayers [Video]

Canterbury Cathedral's resident rooster demonstrates perfect timing during morning prayers

Canterbury Cathedral rooster Russell Crow demonstrated his perfect comictiming with his contribution to Thursday's morning prayers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published
Russell Crowe discusses Unhinged character's rage issues [Video]

Russell Crowe discusses Unhinged character's rage issues

Russell Crowe has talked about the intricacies of portraying a rageful character in his new thriller Unhinged.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Russell Crowe still puzzled about bizarre Kanye West encounter [Video]

Russell Crowe still puzzled about bizarre Kanye West encounter

Russell Crowe is still baffled over a 2015 meeting in a bar with Kanye West, during which the rapper clashed with a rugby player over a song lyrics mix-up.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Beirut explosion: Coronavirus cases up a third as WHO warns dozens of Beirut health facilities 'non operational'

 Dozens of Beirut's health facilities are "non-functional" the World Health Organisation has warned as the number of coronavirus cases in Lebanon's capital surged...
Independent Also reported by •BBC News

Protesters In Lebanon Demand Change After Beirut Explosion

 What is Lebanon's path forward after the explosion? Protesters say wholesale change is needed. NPR's Noel King speaks with Mona Fawaz who is a professor at the...
NPR Also reported by •NewsmaxDeutsche WelleHaaretzMid-DayCNA

FBI to join Beirut explosion investigation, says US diplomat

 The FBI will join Lebanese and other international investigators in the probe of the huge explosion at Beirut’s port that killed more than 170 people, injured...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this