Covid found on Brazil frozen chicken wings

WorldNews Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Covid found on Brazil frozen chicken wingsMandy Zheng Hong Kong food authorities last night suspended a Brazilian company's license application for importing poultry meat into the city after Shenzhen authorities discovered Covid-19 on the surface of its chicken wings. Brazil has the second-highest number of infections in the world, at 3.16 million, behind the United States, which has more than 5.3 million. The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said the contaminated batch of chicken wings was not on sale in Hong Kong, but it will collect samples of other frozen chicken meat from Brazil for testing. TS Channel IOS Android IOS...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Mahant who shared dais with PM Modi tests positive for Covid

 Eight days after sharing stage with PM Narendra Modi, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the bhoomi pujan..
IndiaTimes

Decision to scrap final year exams void: UGC

 The University Grants Commission told the Supreme Court on Thursday that the decision of the Maharashtra and Delhi governments to cancel final year college exams..
IndiaTimes

Madagascar president's herbal tonic fails to halt Covid-19 spike

 Cases of Covid-19 in Madagascar quadrupled over a month despite the president pushing an unproven remedy.
BBC News

Bangladesh: Losing my job as a garment factory worker

 Sonia is one of thousands of garment workers who have lost their jobs in Bangladesh due to Covid-19.
BBC News
Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

Chicken imported to China from Brazil positive for COVID-19, officials say

 The CDC says there is no evidence to suggest that consuming or handling food is associated with the coronavirus.
CBS News
Food and Environmental Hygiene Department Department of the Hong Kong Government


Shenzhen Prefecture-level and sub-provincial city in Guangdong, China

China's Shenzhen says chicken imported from Brazil tests positive for coronavirus

 SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A sample of frozen chicken wings imported into the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen from Brazil has tested positive for coronavirus, the..
WorldNews
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

'No world peace without changing China': Media mogul Jimmy Lai calls for US support

 Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, who was arrested over alleged collusion with foreign forces, has called on Americans to support Hong Kong's fight for..
New Zealand Herald

Hong Kong freedom lovers deserve global support against Chinese Communist Party's new Red Terror

 Hong Kong advocates for democracy are being targeted and arrested as China seeks to stamp out dissent.
USATODAY.com

Air India planning to operate two Vande Bharat Mission flights from Hong Kong to Delhi

 Air India is planning to operate two Vande Bharat Mission flights from Hong Kong to Delhi on August 18 and 21, the Consulate General of India, Hong Kong said on..
IndiaTimes

Japan says concerns over Hong Kong growing, after activist Agnes Chow arrested

 TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's foreign minister said on Thursday the arrests of Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow and media tycoon Jimmy Lai raised..
WorldNews

