Covid found on Brazil frozen chicken wings Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Mandy Zheng Mandy Zheng Hong Kong food authorities last night suspended a Brazilian company's license application for importing poultry meat into the city after Shenzhen authorities discovered Covid -19 on the surface of its chicken wings. Brazil has the second-highest number of infections in the world, at 3.16 million, behind the United States, which has more than 5.3 million. The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said the contaminated batch of chicken wings was not on sale in Hong Kong, but it will collect samples of other frozen chicken meat from Brazil for testing.


