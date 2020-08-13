|
Israel and UAE Agree to Establish Diplomatic Ties as Part of Deal to Halt Annexation of Disputed West Bank Territory
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
(DUBAI, United Arab Emirates) — President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic ties as part of a deal to halt the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state. The announcement makes the UAE the first Gulf Arab state to do so and only the third Arab nation to have active diplomatic ties to Israel. Trump tweeted a statement from the countries, acknowledging the deal. He then told reporters in the Oval Office that it was “a truly historic moment.” “Now that the ice has been broken I expect more Arab and Muslim countries will follow the United Arab Emirates,”...
