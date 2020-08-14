|
'Jackass' Steve-O duct tapes self to Hollywood billboard in diaper, is removed by fire department
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
"Jackass" star Steve-0 required Los Angeles Fire Department assistance after duct taping himself to a billboard overlooking Hollywood on Thursday.
