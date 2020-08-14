Global  
 

'Jackass' Steve-O duct tapes self to Hollywood billboard in diaper, is removed by fire department

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
"Jackass" star Steve-0 required Los Angeles Fire Department assistance after duct taping himself to a billboard overlooking Hollywood on Thursday.
Video Credit: KTLA - Published
News video: Steve-O removed by firefighters after being taped to billboard in Hollywood

Steve-O removed by firefighters after being taped to billboard in Hollywood 02:31

 Steve-O taped himself up to a billboard in Hollywood as part of a publicity stunt on Thursday morning, prompting a response from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

