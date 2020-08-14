'Jackass' Steve-O duct tapes self to Hollywood billboard in diaper, is removed by fire department

Tiffany Haddish And Common Are Officially A Couple



Tiffany Haddish and Common are officially a couple. Haddish confirmed her new relationship status on a recent episode of the podcast "Steve-O's Wild Ride!" Haddish met Common after he was cast to play her love interest in the 2019 film "The Kitchen". There has been a buzz for months that the stars were seriously dating. In April the happy couple went on a virtual date to promote the dating app Bumble

