'Hard to predict' Lake Fire in Southern California grows to 11,000 acres with 5% containment

Wildfires Have Spread Across Three States



Firefighters across three states continue to battle wildfires. The uncontrolled blaze has destroyed more than 60,000 acres in the US West. In Los Angeles County the fire has grown to 10,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Wednesday evening. In neighboring Oregon, the fire has prompted evacuations in Wasco County. Colorado has seen the fire destroy more than 3,200 acres and is 0% contained, according to the US Forest Service.

