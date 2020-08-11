France, the Netherlands and Malta added to the UK's coronavirus travel quarantine list

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says a 66% increase of positive coronaviruscases in France has led to the Government's decision to impose a 14-dayquarantine on travellers returning to the UK. The Netherlands, Monaco, Malta,Turks & Caicos and Aruba have also been added to the quarantine list from...
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced quarantine restrictions for travellers from France will be imposed from this weekend. Those coming from the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos &..