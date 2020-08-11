Global  
 

France, the Netherlands and Malta added to the UK's coronavirus travel quarantine list

euronews Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
France, Netherlands and Malta added to UK travel quarantine list
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Grant Shapps defends new France quarantine measures

Grant Shapps defends new France quarantine measures 01:19

 Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says a 66% increase of positive coronaviruscases in France has led to the Government's decision to impose a 14-dayquarantine on travellers returning to the UK. The Netherlands, Monaco, Malta,Turks & Caicos and Aruba have also been added to the quarantine list from...

Shapps adds France to quarantine list [Video]

Shapps adds France to quarantine list

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced quarantine restrictions for travellers from France will be imposed from this weekend. Those coming from the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos &..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:37Published
France added to quarantine list due to coronavirus fears [Video]

France added to quarantine list due to coronavirus fears

Travellers arriving from France after 4am on Saturday will be required toquarantine for 14 days due to fears over rising numbers of coronavirus casesin the country. The move came after Boris Johnson..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
More Changes To Tri-State Coronavirus Travel Advisory Quarantine List [Video]

More Changes To Tri-State Coronavirus Travel Advisory Quarantine List

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced two additional states and a U.S. territory have been added to the mandatory quarantine list.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published

Coronavirus France: 'Troubling' signs virus is re-emerging fastest among young people

 Experts urge citizens to remain vigilant and practice infection control measures as UK places France on travel quarantine list
Independent

France, Netherlands added to UK's 14-day quarantine list

 In an announcement late Thursday, the UK government said France is being removed from the list of nations exempted from quarantine requirements because of rising...
IndiaTimes

What it means as France and Netherlands go onto quarantine list

What it means as France and Netherlands go onto quarantine list Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos and the island of Aruba have also been removed from the list of exemptions
Wales Online


