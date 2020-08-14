Global  
 

New Zealand virus outbreak spreads beyond Auckland

WorldNews Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
New Zealand virus outbreak spreads beyond AucklandNew Zealand’s resurgent coronavirus outbreak has spread beyond Auckland, health officials said Friday, in a major blow to efforts to contain the disease. Testing being conducted by health workers at a COVID-19 testing station setup at Eden Park, National Sports Stadium, in Auckland on August 14, 2020. – New Zealand rushed to track the source of a sudden return of the coronavirus as the number of new cases in its...
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: New Zealand’s Streak of No New COVID-19 Cases Ends at 102 Days as Precautions Return

New Zealand’s Streak of No New COVID-19 Cases Ends at 102 Days as Precautions Return 00:52

 After an amazing streak of 102 days without a new coronavirus case, New Zealand reports new COVID-19 transmissions. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Auckland Auckland Metropolitan area in North Island, New Zealand

New Zealand PM delays election after virus return

 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday delayed New Zealand's looming election by four weeks to October 17 after a renewed coronavirus outbreak hampered..
WorldNews

New Zealand extends virus lockdown by 12 days

 New Zealand on Friday extended a lockdown of its largest city Auckland by at least 12 days, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced, as authorities struggled..
WorldNews

New Zealand extends Auckland ‘lockdown’ for 12 days

 The country went 102 days without community transmission, but now has a cluster of 29 cases.
BBC News

New Zealand races to contain new coronavirus outbreak

 Officials are also very eager to figure out how COVID-19 started spreading again within the Auckland community.
CBS News

New Zealand New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific

Covid 19 coronavirus: Female-led countries had half as many deaths as those with male leaders, analysis finds

 A new study has continued to show that countries that are female-led have suffered half as many Covid-19 deaths compared to male leaders.Female leaders including..
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand prime minister calls Trump's claim of coronavirus surge "patently wrong"

 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is pushing back against President Trump's claim that her country is seeing a "terrible" surge of coronavirus cases..
CBS News

Trump slams New Zealand's 'big surge' of 13 COVID-19 cases. Jacinda Ardern hits back

 "Big surge in New Zealand ... it's terrible," Trump said. New Zealand has 13 new cases and prime minister Jacinda Ardern has something to say.
USATODAY.com
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Delays Election Due to COVID-19 [Video]

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Delays Election Due to COVID-19

Ardern is delaying the country’s parliamentary election by four weeks to October 17th as the coronavirus reemerges.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Ardern: Trump's NZ virus remarks patently wrong [Video]

Ardern: Trump's NZ virus remarks patently wrong

New Zealand's leader has hit back at US President Donald Trump's claim thatthe country is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases. Prime Minister JacindaArdern said on Tuesday that Mr Trump's comments were "patently wrong". MrTrump made the comments on Monday at a campaign stop in Mankato, Minnesota. Hesaid some countries held up as models for their virus response were now saying"whoops".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Eden Park Eden Park Sports stadium in New Zealand


National Sports Stadium (Zimbabwe) building in Zimbabwe


Around the World in 90 Seconds: New Zealand Claps Back, Belarus Protests [Video]

Around the World in 90 Seconds: New Zealand Claps Back, Belarus Protests

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hits back at criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump and protesters in Belarus call for free and fair elections. Plus: Welcome to Germany! Here is your..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:45Published
New Zealand Winter Games reimagined with all local athletes amid pandemic [Video]

New Zealand Winter Games reimagined with all local athletes amid pandemic

Winter Games New Zealand goes all local without sacrificing the adrenaline as world battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:37Published
Trump's 'COVID surge' claim is false: New Zealand [Video]

Trump's 'COVID surge' claim is false: New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hit back on Tuesday against U.S. President Donald Trump for saying her country is experiencing a "big surge" in COVID-19. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:28Published

Covid-19 coronavirus: New Zealanders react to announcement virus is back

Covid-19 coronavirus: New Zealanders react to announcement virus is back Auckland is moving back into alert level 3 lockdown after the announcement this evening of four positive cases of Covid-19 from an unknown source.After 102 days...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •WorldNewsHNGN

Auckland, New Zealand, Under Lockdown After Months Without New Cases

Auckland, New Zealand, Under Lockdown After Months Without New Cases Watch VideoNew Zealand went more than 100 days without any new local cases of COVID-19. But after four members in one family tested positive Wednesday, the prime...
Newsy Also reported by •WorldNewsSydney Morning HeraldCBS News

