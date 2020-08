Jodi McKay RT @smh: NSW Health made 'serious mistakes' with Ruby Princess, inquiry says | @alexsmithsmh https://t.co/LMNhMgw6gz 42 seconds ago

Max Power NSW Health made 'serious mistakes' with Ruby Princess, inquiry says https://t.co/Q49qnlCkkY via @theage 2 minutes ago

Duncan Orme RT @JoshBavas: Inquiry into Ruby Princess has found NSW Expert Health panel made "serious mistakes" in the way it assessed risk of COVID-19… 2 minutes ago

Antony (Tony) Walker At last Sydney centric media honing in on those responsible contagion inflicted on Victoria. Andrews government ma… https://t.co/mWIVQYCIAw 7 minutes ago

SydneyReddit NSW Health made a range of serious mistakes in its handling of the Ruby Princess cruise ship, including the delay .… https://t.co/MUziWvJhu4 7 minutes ago