Henry Woo After more than a doubling down on defending appropriate handling of the #RubyPrincess debacle, the Walker enquiry… https://t.co/PwHRlT48nj 7 minutes ago Shirley RT @SBSNews: NSW Health made "serious" and "inexcusable" mistakes in its handling of the Ruby Princess cruise ship, a special commission of… 8 minutes ago Andrew Lampe RT @smh: NSW Health made 'serious mistakes' with Ruby Princess, inquiry says | @alexsmithsmh https://t.co/LMNhMgw6gz 8 minutes ago Ariane Beeston RT @NickDRalston: The report says NSW Health should have ensured that cruise ships were aware of the change to the definition of a "suspect… 9 minutes ago Kate Aubusson NSW Health made 'serious mistakes' with Ruby Princess, inquiry says https://t.co/3nAuOZFYCe via @smh @AlexSmithSMH 15 minutes ago Stuff Coronavirus: NSW Health made 'serious mistakes' with Ruby Princess, Australian inquiry finds https://t.co/zW1pXXN8tM 15 minutes ago Schloss Lulzville Schadenfreude NSW Health made 'serious mistakes' with Ruby Princess, inquiry says https://t.co/RoehLeN5EC 27 minutes ago CommissonerTellMeWhy RT @brisbanetimes: NSW Health made 'serious mistakes' with Ruby Princess, inquiry says https://t.co/L5JIOtP8v2 27 minutes ago