Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miley Cyrus gets personal on new disco-inspired song 'Midnight Sky,' shares self-directed video

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Did you miss her? Miley Cyrus is back and just as confident as ever on new song "Midnight Sky," which is accompanied by a self-directed video.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus American singer-songwriter and actress

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Split, Call Relationship Quits

 Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have officially called it quits on their relationship ... TMZ has learned. Sources close to the former couple tell us they split..
TMZ.com
Dua Lipa & Miley Cyrus team up for dream duet [Video]

Dua Lipa & Miley Cyrus team up for dream duet

Dua Lipa's dream of recording with Miley Cyrus has become a reality after the pair posted a snap of themselves in the studio together on Instagram.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Trending: Mulan to skip cinemas and premiere on Disney +, Miley Cyrus teases about new music, and Dua Lipa collaborates with Mad [Video]

Trending: Mulan to skip cinemas and premiere on Disney +, Miley Cyrus teases about new music, and Dua Lipa collaborates with Mad

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Related videos from verified sources

Moray Callum’s 3D scanned First Gen Bronco Feature Video [Video]

Moray Callum’s 3D scanned First Gen Bronco Feature Video

After 25 years, the all-new 2021 Bronco has officially returned. Though many vehicle designs start out as 2D sketches and then progress to 3D clay models, the all-new Bronco began its life a bit..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:47Published
TikTok user spots mysterious flying object at the beach [Video]

TikTok user spots mysterious flying object at the beach

On July 17, user Riz, the self-proclaimed “CEO of OMG,” uploaded a video of an unidentified object in the sky at the beach.“OMG what’s that [in] the sky?” Riz asked, pointing with an arrow to..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:42Published
Jessica Lowndes Sings In The New Movie 'Wind Song' [Video]

Jessica Lowndes Sings In The New Movie 'Wind Song'

Jessica Lowndes is singing a brand new original song in the movie "wind Song". She tells ET Canada how it all came about as she shares what it's like to be one of the first projects back in production..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Miley Cyrus Hangs Out with a Friend After Splitting Up with Cody Simpson

 Miley Cyrus is enjoying a day out with a friend! The 27-year-old singer met up with a friend on Thursday afternoon (August 13) in Calabasas, Calif. PHOTOS: Check...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just JaredClashTMZ.comLainey Gossip

Miley Cyrus Reveals When She Lost Her Virginity, Says It Was With Liam Hemsworth

 Miley Cyrus is opening up about losing her virginity. The 27-year-old singer just revealed that she was 16 when she lost her virginity and it was with her...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared JrClash

Miley Cyrus' 'Midnight Sky' - Lyrics & Song Meaning Revealed, Plus Listen Now!

 Miley Cyrus just released her brand new song “Midnight Sky” and she also opened up about what the song is about! While you might think that the song is about...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared JrClashTMZ.com

Tweets about this