Iran and Turkey denounce UAE over deal with Israel

WorldNews Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Iran and Turkey denounce UAE over deal with IsraelTehran says deal to establish full diplomatic ties is ‘dagger in the backs of the Palestinian people’ Iran and Turkey have accused the United Arab Emirates of abandoning the Palestinians, a day after the Gulf state announced it would become the third Arab country to establish full diplomatic ties...
