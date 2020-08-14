Global  
 

Calais mayor says Boris Johnson needs to ‘calm down’ over migrant crossings, as 70% of Britons back deploying navy

Friday, 14 August 2020
Calais mayor says Boris Johnson needs to ‘calm down’ over migrant crossings, as 70% of Britons back deploying navyThe mayor of Calais has said Boris Johnson must “calm down” over migrants crossing the English Channel in boats – urging the prime minister to change the UK government’s...
Calais mayor says Boris Johnson needs to 'calm down' over migrant crossings, as 70% of Britons back deploying navy

 Natacha Bouchart says prime minister's pronouncements amount to 'provocation'
Independent

Using Royal Navy to tackle migrants ‘declaration of maritime war’ – Calais mayor

 Sending the Royal Navy into the English Channel to deal with migrant crossings is a “declaration of maritime war”, the mayor of Calais has said. Natacha..
WorldNews

Migrant crossings: Mayor of Calais calls use of Navy ships to block Channel 'a declaration of war'

 Attack comes as Royal Air Force plane sent to patrol the waters – in response to Priti Patel's request for military help
Independent

Migrant crossings: Use of navy ships to stop boats 'dangerous'

 A Calais politician says the measures to stop boats crossing the Channel "won't change anything".
BBC News

France added to quarantine list due to coronavirus fears [Video]

France added to quarantine list due to coronavirus fears

Travellers arriving from France after 4am on Saturday will be required toquarantine for 14 days due to fears over rising numbers of coronavirus casesin the country. The move came after Boris Johnson said ministers would be“absolutely ruthless” in deciding on whether to impose the self-isolationrequirement.

Coronavirus: Fines for refusing to wear face mask to increase to £3,200 as Boris Johnson announces new lockdown easing

 Fines for refusing to wear a face mask are to increase to up to £3,200, Boris Johnson has said, as he announced England's lockdown measures will be further..
Independent
Boris Johnson hails ‘heroic efforts’ of Northern Ireland’s paramedics [Video]

Boris Johnson hails ‘heroic efforts’ of Northern Ireland’s paramedics

Boris Johsnons toured the headquarters of the Northern Ireland AmbulanceService on the outskirts of Belfast. The Prime Minister arrived at theKnockbracken site after political meetings at Hillsborough Castle.

Britons in France being charged hundreds of pounds to avoid quarantine

 British tourists in France are being charged hundreds of pounds to return home before quarantine restrictions are imposed. Air fares are more than six times..
WorldNews

UK heatwave: Chaos at beaches as Britons swarm coastlines and cause two-mile traffic jams

 Councils, coastguard and police issue multiple warnings for people to stay safe or find less busy spots
Independent
Britons set for another hot day before severe thunderstorms strike [Video]

Britons set for another hot day before severe thunderstorms strike

Many Britons are set to bask in another hot day, with temperatures in the30Cs. The mercury looks set to reach 35C on Sunday - with Kent, Sussex andparts of London being the most likely to see the highest temperatures,according to Met Office forecaster Craig Snell. It comes as the Met Officewarned “severe thunderstorms” are likely early next week.

Sussex earthquake: 3-magnitude tremor hits English channel

 An 3.0-magnitude earthquake has struck the English Channel just off the Sussex coast.
Independent
Migrants attempt dangerous crossing in the English Channel [Video]

Migrants attempt dangerous crossing in the English Channel

The UK and France are holding talks amid a series of migrant crossings overthe English Channel. Boris Johnson has suggested the Government will seek toreview the legal framework by which new arrivals are able to stay after makingthe journey.

Migrants detained in Dover after boat stopped in Channel [Video]

Migrants detained in Dover after boat stopped in Channel

More migrants in dinghies have been picked up by UK Border Force officials and taken to Dover today. Over 4,000 people have successfully crossed the Channel from France in small boats so far this year. More than 700 people were intercepted crossing the English Channel last week. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

UK says it wants greater flexibility to return illegal migrants back to France

 LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it wanted greater flexibility to return illegal immigrants back to France after a surge in the number of people..
WorldNews

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
