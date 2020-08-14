Imran Khan again rakes up Kashmir issue on Pak's Independence Day
Friday, 14 August 2020 () Islamabad [Pakistan], August 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday once again raised the Kashmir issue in his message to the people of the country as Pakistan commemorates its 74th Independence Day. The development comes even as Pakistan has failed to get traction over the Kashmir issue at the international forums....
Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, full dress rehearsal being held at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar. Contingents of BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, J-K Armed Police and others took part in the rehearsals. Cultural dance also being performed to mark India's 74th Independence Day. The upcoming...
India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti has lashed out at Pakistan for harbouring terror groups on its soil. Indian envoy to the UN said that Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism and added the even its Prime Minister Imran Khan had admitted that some 40,000 terrorists were present in Pakistan. 'Pakistan is home to the largest number of listed terrorists, internationally designated terrorist entities and individuals, including Jamaat-ud-Dawah, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen', said Tirumurti. Referring to the United Nations’ 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, the ambassador said that there is a clear acknowledgement that the leadership and funding for terrorist entities like Al-Qaeda, ISIS emanate from Pakistan. The Indian envoy's attack on Pakistan comes even as it has been trying to rake up the Kashmir issue at international forums but has failed to gain any support. Watch the full video for all the details on the Indian envoy's attack on Pakistan.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:06Published
Members of Hindu Civic Society staged a protest in front of Pakistan Embassy in Nepal's capital Kathmandu against atrocities over Hindu minority. The protestors held placards during the demonstration and also burnt effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during the protest. They demanded construction of Krishna temple in Islamabad. Temple's construction halted after its boundary wall was demolished.
Massive protests took place in Muzaffarabad city of Pakitan occupied Kashmir. The protest was over mega-dams construction by Chinese firms. The dams are reportedly to be constructed on Neelum-Jhelum river. Protesters chanted slogans in support of Jhelum River. China Gezhouba Group Company will sponsor the $1.54 billion project. "We don’t have money to for food, how will we afford electricity. We oppose the plundering of our natural resources. 6000 Chinese military engineers have entered PoK. Who will pay for them, we don’t know what will happen to us," said PoK Activist, Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49Published
Fraught with both economic and political hurdles, the education system in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has proven to be a major disappointment. While on one side, the system run by military generals has deliberately denied youths their share of education through its marginalizing designs, the local administration on the other side has ignored the everyday sufferings of the students. A periodic fee hike is one of their biggest concerns but the authorities have not bothered to pay any heed. The university in the region has not only charged them the entire course fee despite lockdown but has also announced a hike. Students have demanded a rollback saying that hike would render double whammy as the economy of households in the region has already been affected severely. With limited schools and an even dismal enrollment, the primary and secondary level education produces a very low number of potential graduates in PoK... but even they suffer systemic assaults. Students this year were made to pay their fee in the name of alternative methods to be adopted by universities to impart education during pandemic lockdown but the authorities didn't fulfill promise once they received fees in full. Students were made to procure internet connections of their own which was earlier promised otherwise.
Baloch People's Congress Chairperson Naela Quadri Baloch calls August 14 as 'Black Day' in the history of Balochistan. "Balochistan was invaded by Pakistan, as Pakistan was landlocked country. They are selling Baloch ports to China and Baloch people are against it. For Baloch people, August 14 is a worst day in human history just like the days of holocaust. Baloch people, Sundhis, Pashtun, Muhajir, Hindus everybody in Pakistan they are prison," said Quadri Baloch on Pakistan Independence Day.
Security has been tightened in Guwahati ahead of Independence Day. On August 13, the police conducted a security check at Judges Field of the city, where the function is scheduled to be held. While speaking to ANI, Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta, "We have made elaborate security arrangements all over the city and alerted all police stations." This year, India will celebrate 74th Independence Day.
A massive torch rally was held in Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir on August 12 to oppose the mega dams to be constructed by Chinese firms on Neelum-Jhelum River. Protestors hailing from ''Darya Bachao, Muzaffarabad Bachao Committee'' (Save River, Save Muzaffarabad) chanted slogans like "Neelum-Jhelum behne do, humein zinda rehne do." Recently, Pakistan and China signed agreements to construct Azad Pattan and Kohala Hydropower Projects in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Azad Pattan Hydel Power Project of 700.7 megawatts of electricity as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was signed on July 6, 2020. The dollar1.54 billion project will be sponsored by the China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC). The Kohala Hydroelectric Power Project which will be built on Jhelum River is roughly 7 km upstream of Azad Pattan Bridge in the Sudhanoti District of PoK and 90 km from Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan. Project was expected to be completed by the year 2026 will be sponsored by China Three Gorges Corporation, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Silk Road Fund. What really irks locals is high Chinese presence in the area, massive construction of dams, and river diversions threatening their very existence. Political activist Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza told ANI."
A full dress rehearsal was held in JandK's Doda ahead of Independence Day on August 13. Tricolour was unfurled by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Doda Kishori Lal. March past also took place by..
Preparations for Independence Day celebrations are in full swing ahead of August 15. In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was done on August 11 in Udhampur. Only eight contingents participated..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:10Published