Imran Khan again rakes up Kashmir issue on Pak's Independence Day

WorldNews Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Imran Khan again rakes up Kashmir issue on Pak's Independence DayIslamabad [Pakistan], August 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday once again raised the Kashmir issue in his message to the people of the country as Pakistan commemorates its 74th Independence Day. The development comes even as Pakistan has failed to get traction over the Kashmir issue at the international forums....
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Full dress rehearsals held at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar ahead of I-Day

Full dress rehearsals held at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar ahead of I-Day 01:59

 Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, full dress rehearsal being held at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar. Contingents of BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, J-K Armed Police and others took part in the rehearsals. Cultural dance also being performed to mark India's 74th Independence Day. The upcoming...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Imran Khan Imran Khan incumbent Prime Minister of Pakistan; former professional cricketer

Pakistan PM reiterates support for Kashmiri self-determination [Video]

Pakistan PM reiterates support for Kashmiri self-determination

Imran Khan terms India's revocation of Kashmir's autonomy as 'illegal and unilateral'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:46Published
'Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism': India's envoy to United Nations [Video]

'Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism': India's envoy to United Nations

India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti has lashed out at Pakistan for harbouring terror groups on its soil. Indian envoy to the UN said that Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism and added the even its Prime Minister Imran Khan had admitted that some 40,000 terrorists were present in Pakistan. 'Pakistan is home to the largest number of listed terrorists, internationally designated terrorist entities and individuals, including Jamaat-ud-Dawah, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen', said Tirumurti. Referring to the United Nations’ 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, the ambassador said that there is a clear acknowledgement that the leadership and funding for  terrorist entities like Al-Qaeda, ISIS emanate from Pakistan. The Indian envoy's attack on Pakistan comes even as it has been trying to rake up the Kashmir issue at international forums but has failed to gain any support. Watch the full video for all the details on the Indian envoy's attack on Pakistan.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:06Published
Hindus protest outside Pak Embassy in Kathmandu over temple construction in Islamabad [Video]

Hindus protest outside Pak Embassy in Kathmandu over temple construction in Islamabad

Members of Hindu Civic Society staged a protest in front of Pakistan Embassy in Nepal's capital Kathmandu against atrocities over Hindu minority. The protestors held placards during the demonstration and also burnt effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during the protest. They demanded construction of Krishna temple in Islamabad. Temple's construction halted after its boundary wall was demolished.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

Kashmir Kashmir Former princely state, now a conflict territory between India, Pakistan and China

Watch: Anti-China protests in PoK over construction of dams [Video]

Watch: Anti-China protests in PoK over construction of dams

Massive protests took place in Muzaffarabad city of Pakitan occupied Kashmir. The protest was over mega-dams construction by Chinese firms. The dams are reportedly to be constructed on Neelum-Jhelum river. Protesters chanted slogans in support of Jhelum River. China Gezhouba Group Company will sponsor the $1.54 billion project. "We don’t have money to for food, how will we afford electricity. We oppose the plundering of our natural resources. 6000 Chinese military engineers have entered PoK. Who will pay for them, we don’t know what will happen to us," said PoK Activist, Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:49Published

Bar on medics with degrees from Pak-occupied areas

 The decision not to allow persons who have obtained medical degrees from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Ladakh (POJKL) was long overdue and is in keeping with a..
IndiaTimes
PoK: Higher education remains elusive amid continuous systemic harassment [Video]

PoK: Higher education remains elusive amid continuous systemic harassment

Fraught with both economic and political hurdles, the education system in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has proven to be a major disappointment. While on one side, the system run by military generals has deliberately denied youths their share of education through its marginalizing designs, the local administration on the other side has ignored the everyday sufferings of the students. A periodic fee hike is one of their biggest concerns but the authorities have not bothered to pay any heed. The university in the region has not only charged them the entire course fee despite lockdown but has also announced a hike. Students have demanded a rollback saying that hike would render double whammy as the economy of households in the region has already been affected severely. With limited schools and an even dismal enrollment, the primary and secondary level education produces a very low number of potential graduates in PoK... but even they suffer systemic assaults. Students this year were made to pay their fee in the name of alternative methods to be adopted by universities to impart education during pandemic lockdown but the authorities didn't fulfill promise once they received fees in full. Students were made to procure internet connections of their own which was earlier promised otherwise.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:33Published

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Pak Independence Day: Aug 14 is worst day for Baloch people, says Naela Quadri Baloch [Video]

Pak Independence Day: Aug 14 is worst day for Baloch people, says Naela Quadri Baloch

Baloch People's Congress Chairperson Naela Quadri Baloch calls August 14 as 'Black Day' in the history of Balochistan. "Balochistan was invaded by Pakistan, as Pakistan was landlocked country. They are selling Baloch ports to China and Baloch people are against it. For Baloch people, August 14 is a worst day in human history just like the days of holocaust. Baloch people, Sundhis, Pashtun, Muhajir, Hindus everybody in Pakistan they are prison," said Quadri Baloch on Pakistan Independence Day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:14Published

Seeing Vasundhara Raje in green saree, unknown photo journalist blurted the word 'Pakistan'

 While entering the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly corridor on Friday morning, an unknown photojournalist makes an unclear reference to Pakistan to Bharatiya..
IndiaTimes

'Can't practice based on qualifications from Pok,' Medical council of India issues notice

 In a significant move with larger political and strategic ramifications, the Medical Council of India (MCI) has issued a public notice stating that any..
IndiaTimes

Independence Day (United States) Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States

Over 4,000 invited for Red Fort Independence Day event: Defence ministry

 Over 4,000 people including diplomats, officials and media personnel have been invited for the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort and it is being..
IndiaTimes

Independence Day celebrations 2020: Entry of heavy, medium cargo vehicles into Delhi restricted

 Entry in Delhi of heavy/medium cargo vehicles from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh will be restricted ahead of Independence day
DNA
Strict surveillance in Guwahati ahead of Independence Day [Video]

Strict surveillance in Guwahati ahead of Independence Day

Security has been tightened in Guwahati ahead of Independence Day. On August 13, the police conducted a security check at Judges Field of the city, where the function is scheduled to be held. While speaking to ANI, Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta, "We have made elaborate security arrangements all over the city and alerted all police stations." This year, India will celebrate 74th Independence Day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published

Islamabad Islamabad Capital of Pakistan

Protest erupts in PoK against construction of dams by China [Video]

Protest erupts in PoK against construction of dams by China

A massive torch rally was held in Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir on August 12 to oppose the mega dams to be constructed by Chinese firms on Neelum-Jhelum River. Protestors hailing from ''Darya Bachao, Muzaffarabad Bachao Committee'' (Save River, Save Muzaffarabad) chanted slogans like "Neelum-Jhelum behne do, humein zinda rehne do." Recently, Pakistan and China signed agreements to construct Azad Pattan and Kohala Hydropower Projects in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Azad Pattan Hydel Power Project of 700.7 megawatts of electricity as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was signed on July 6, 2020. The dollar1.54 billion project will be sponsored by the China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC). The Kohala Hydroelectric Power Project which will be built on Jhelum River is roughly 7 km upstream of Azad Pattan Bridge in the Sudhanoti District of PoK and 90 km from Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan. Project was expected to be completed by the year 2026 will be sponsored by China Three Gorges Corporation, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Silk Road Fund. What really irks locals is high Chinese presence in the area, massive construction of dams, and river diversions threatening their very existence. Political activist Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza told ANI."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published

Pakistan bids to split Muslim world over Kashmir

 India will be keenly watching the outcome of the Pakistani brainwave “to call a meeting of the Islamic countries that are ready to stand with us on the issue..
WorldNews

Pakistan reports 730 new coronavirus cases

 ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 730 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 285,921. The death toll..
WorldNews

Full dress rehearsal held in JandK's Doda for Independence Day celebrations [Video]

Full dress rehearsal held in JandK's Doda for Independence Day celebrations

A full dress rehearsal was held in JandK's Doda ahead of Independence Day on August 13. Tricolour was unfurled by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Doda Kishori Lal. March past also took place by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
'Ram Rajya was Mahatma Gandhi's political vision': BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi [Video]

'Ram Rajya was Mahatma Gandhi's political vision': BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi spoke to Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad on the issue of the Ram Temple, the Covid pandemic and the way forward for India. Trivedi said that Ram Rajya was the political vision..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 15:14Published
Independence Day 2020: Full dress rehearsal in J&K; security beefed up in Delhi [Video]

Independence Day 2020: Full dress rehearsal in J&K; security beefed up in Delhi

Preparations for Independence Day celebrations are in full swing ahead of August 15. In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was done on August 11 in Udhampur. Only eight contingents participated..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:10Published

Imran Khan again rakes up Kashmir issue on Pak's Independence Day

Imran Khan again rakes up Kashmir issue on Pak's Independence Day Islamabad [Pakistan], August 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday once again raised the Kashmir issue in his message to the people of the country as...
Eng vs Pak 2nd Test: Pakistan batting collapse halted by rain
2nd Test Live: ENG look to bowl PAK out early

 Check live cricket score, scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of 2nd Test match between England and Pakistan on Times of India
